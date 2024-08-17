Tecpro Systems Ltd Summary

Tecpro System Ltd is an established material handling company in India. The company is engaged in providing turnkey solutions in material handling, ash handling, balance of plant (BoP) and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts. They undertake turnkey projects from concept to commissioning which involves designing, engineering, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of material handling systems, ash handling systems, BoP and EPC contracts. They also supply material handling and ash handling equipments to other companies and also engaged in the supply of air pollution control equipment, providing turnkey solutions for handling municipal solid waste and power generation.The company has four manufacturing facilities out of which three facilities are located at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan and one at Bawal, Haryana. Their operations are spread across India with their operations head office in Chennai and design, engineering and marketing offices at Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai, Secunderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Pune. In addition, through their subsidiaries, Tecpro International FZE in Dubai, UAE and Tecpro Systems (Singapore) Pte Ltd in Singapore and their marketing office in Johannesburg, South Africa, they cater to the needs of the Middle East, South-East Asia and the African markets, respectively. The company has eight collaborations for various material handling equipment and technologies and three collaborations in relation to their ash handling operations. Some of their technical collaborations include FAM Magdeburger Forderanlagen und Baumaschinen GmbH, Germany and Hein, Lehmann, Trenn-und Fordertechnik GmbH, Germany for material handling equipment and with Xiamen Longking Bulk Materials Science and Engineering Company Ltd in relation to dry bottom ash handling system and pneumatic coal mill reject handling system for which Longking provides technical assistance.Tecpro System Ltd was incorporated on November 7, 1990 as a private limited company with the name Tecpro Systems Pvt Ltd and was promoted by Ajay Kumar Bishnoi and Amul Gabrani. The company was initially incorporated for carrying on the business of data processing / computer centre and to offer consultancy and other related services including training on computer hardware and software and design, prepare and sell computers or any other related equipments. Subsequently, the objects of the business were changed in the year 2001 and they started operations in the material handling business. Upto March 31, 2010, they have executed 1,042 material handling orders and currently they have 269 material handling orders under execution.In the year 2001, the company established their office in Chennai. During the year 2002-03, the company developed new venues in the field of fuel handling and biomass handling system, alone with proactive and efficient customer. Their quality management system was certified by QMS Certification Services to conform to the requirements of ISO 9001:2008 in respect of design, production and supply of material handling systems and components.In April 1, 2003, the company entered into a takeover/merger agreement with Tecpro Systems, a proprietorship concern of Amul Gabrani, pursuant to which the company acquired the manufacturing facilities as well as the assets and liabilities of Tecpro Systems, a proprietorship concern. During the year 2005-06, the company started commercial production in their unit at Bawal, Haryana. In May 8, 2006, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to Tecpro Systems Ltd.In December 7, 2006, the company started commercial production in their unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. In February 23, 2007, the company acquired majority stake in Tecpro Power Systems Ltd and thus Tecpro Power Systems Ltd became a subsidiary company. During the year 2007-08, the company acquired 51% stake in Trema and thus Trema became a subsidiary company. In July 13, 2007, they acquired 100% stake in Tecpro Singapore. They received Emerging India 2007 award for infrastructure sector constituted by ICICI Bank and CNBC TV 18. During the year, the company entered the EPC segment for thermal power projects, in which the company manages the erection and commissioning of the boiler, turbine and generator (BTG) packages along with undertaking the engineering, design, supply and commissioning of other equipment and services in an EPC contract.In the year 2009, Blossom Automotive Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from July 10, 2009. The company was awarded their first BoP contract worth Rs 9,930 million by the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Ltd for a 1x500 MW thermal power plant at Korba West through a consortium led by the company. In the year 2010, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Tecpro Power Systems Ltd and Tecpro Ashtech Ltd were amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2009.