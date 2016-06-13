Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-69.32
-65.6
3.14
28.77
Op profit growth
471.49
-116.69
-9.8
20.18
EBIT growth
382.98
-121.48
-11.98
18.34
Net profit growth
90.12
-2,217.04
-78.17
-7.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-122.5
-6.57
13.54
15.49
EBIT margin
-129.03
-8.19
13.11
15.37
Net profit margin
-391.74
-63.19
1.02
4.85
RoCE
-8.89
-2.14
13.36
21.89
RoNW
86.6
-27.53
0.85
4.26
RoA
-6.75
-4.14
0.26
1.72
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
5.32
23.9
Dividend per share
0
0
0
3
Cash EPS
-21.8
-11.67
1.48
21.59
Book value per share
-16.96
4.59
158.68
153.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
17.45
7.11
P/CEPS
-0.52
-0.91
62.58
7.87
P/B
-0.66
2.32
0.58
1.1
EV/EBIDTA
-14.98
-68.77
7.23
4.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
14.29
Tax payout
0
0.34
-34.85
-36.12
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,123.13
1,017.82
291.24
204.5
Inventory days
230.22
80.49
30.16
26.9
Creditor days
-501.01
-420.03
-224.34
-199.86
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.49
0.14
-1.13
-1.97
Net debt / equity
-5.83
15.58
2.68
1.45
Net debt / op. profit
-14.76
-61.11
6.07
2.86
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-112.3
-59.42
-62.95
-60.23
Employee costs
-15.99
-10.73
-4.78
-4.89
Other costs
-94.2
-36.41
-18.7
-19.36
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.