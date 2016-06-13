iifl-logo-icon 1
Tecpro Systems Ltd Key Ratios

5.75
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-69.32

-65.6

3.14

28.77

Op profit growth

471.49

-116.69

-9.8

20.18

EBIT growth

382.98

-121.48

-11.98

18.34

Net profit growth

90.12

-2,217.04

-78.17

-7.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-122.5

-6.57

13.54

15.49

EBIT margin

-129.03

-8.19

13.11

15.37

Net profit margin

-391.74

-63.19

1.02

4.85

RoCE

-8.89

-2.14

13.36

21.89

RoNW

86.6

-27.53

0.85

4.26

RoA

-6.75

-4.14

0.26

1.72

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

5.32

23.9

Dividend per share

0

0

0

3

Cash EPS

-21.8

-11.67

1.48

21.59

Book value per share

-16.96

4.59

158.68

153.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

17.45

7.11

P/CEPS

-0.52

-0.91

62.58

7.87

P/B

-0.66

2.32

0.58

1.1

EV/EBIDTA

-14.98

-68.77

7.23

4.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

14.29

Tax payout

0

0.34

-34.85

-36.12

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,123.13

1,017.82

291.24

204.5

Inventory days

230.22

80.49

30.16

26.9

Creditor days

-501.01

-420.03

-224.34

-199.86

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.49

0.14

-1.13

-1.97

Net debt / equity

-5.83

15.58

2.68

1.45

Net debt / op. profit

-14.76

-61.11

6.07

2.86

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-112.3

-59.42

-62.95

-60.23

Employee costs

-15.99

-10.73

-4.78

-4.89

Other costs

-94.2

-36.41

-18.7

-19.36

