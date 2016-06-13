Tecpro Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-1,079.99
-565.99
42.74
194.65
Depreciation
-19.07
-20.24
-19.81
-13.49
Tax paid
0
-1.93
-13.88
-69.72
Working capital
-244.55
717.75
996.23
275.77
Other operating items
Operating
-1,343.62
129.57
1,005.26
387.2
Capital expenditure
-1.1
7.66
67.5
118.73
Free cash flow
-1,344.72
137.23
1,072.76
505.93
Equity raised
333.96
1,476.94
1,423.66
1,232.09
Investing
-10.46
0.02
-3.95
-15.3
Financing
1,428.03
1,441.53
767.61
609.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
15.14
Net in cash
406.81
3,055.74
3,260.09
2,346.94
