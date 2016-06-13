iifl-logo-icon 1
Tecpro Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.75
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016

Tecpro Systems Ltd

Tecpro Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-1,079.99

-565.99

42.74

194.65

Depreciation

-19.07

-20.24

-19.81

-13.49

Tax paid

0

-1.93

-13.88

-69.72

Working capital

-244.55

717.75

996.23

275.77

Other operating items

Operating

-1,343.62

129.57

1,005.26

387.2

Capital expenditure

-1.1

7.66

67.5

118.73

Free cash flow

-1,344.72

137.23

1,072.76

505.93

Equity raised

333.96

1,476.94

1,423.66

1,232.09

Investing

-10.46

0.02

-3.95

-15.3

Financing

1,428.03

1,441.53

767.61

609.08

Dividends paid

0

0

0

15.14

Net in cash

406.81

3,055.74

3,260.09

2,346.94

