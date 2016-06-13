Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
273
862.55
2,610.45
2,529.66
yoy growth (%)
-68.34
-66.95
3.19
28.34
Raw materials
-308.51
-501.13
-1,644.7
-1,522.94
As % of sales
113
58.09
63
60.2
Employee costs
-43.92
-92.77
-123.19
-120.9
As % of sales
16.08
10.75
4.71
4.77
Other costs
-259.94
-325.65
-487.02
-492.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.21
37.75
18.65
19.46
Operating profit
-339.38
-57
355.54
393.36
OPM
-124.31
-6.6
13.61
15.55
Depreciation
-19.07
-20.24
-19.81
-13.49
Interest expense
-722.51
-489.17
-301.27
-196.77
Other income
0.97
0.42
8.29
11.56
Profit before tax
-1,079.99
-565.99
42.74
194.65
Taxes
0
-1.93
-13.88
-69.72
Tax rate
0
0.34
-32.49
-35.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1,079.99
-567.92
28.85
124.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1,079.99
-567.92
28.85
124.92
yoy growth (%)
90.16
-2,068.1
-76.9
-8.29
NPM
-395.6
-65.84
1.1
4.93
