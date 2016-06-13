iifl-logo-icon 1
Tecpro Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.75
(0.00%)
Jun 13, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

273

862.55

2,610.45

2,529.66

yoy growth (%)

-68.34

-66.95

3.19

28.34

Raw materials

-308.51

-501.13

-1,644.7

-1,522.94

As % of sales

113

58.09

63

60.2

Employee costs

-43.92

-92.77

-123.19

-120.9

As % of sales

16.08

10.75

4.71

4.77

Other costs

-259.94

-325.65

-487.02

-492.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.21

37.75

18.65

19.46

Operating profit

-339.38

-57

355.54

393.36

OPM

-124.31

-6.6

13.61

15.55

Depreciation

-19.07

-20.24

-19.81

-13.49

Interest expense

-722.51

-489.17

-301.27

-196.77

Other income

0.97

0.42

8.29

11.56

Profit before tax

-1,079.99

-565.99

42.74

194.65

Taxes

0

-1.93

-13.88

-69.72

Tax rate

0

0.34

-32.49

-35.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1,079.99

-567.92

28.85

124.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1,079.99

-567.92

28.85

124.92

yoy growth (%)

90.16

-2,068.1

-76.9

-8.29

NPM

-395.6

-65.84

1.1

4.93

