Pitti Engineering Ltd Share Price

1,307.2
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,311.55
  • Day's High1,348
  • 52 Wk High1,512.4
  • Prev. Close1,331.5
  • Day's Low1,278.25
  • 52 Wk Low 623
  • Turnover (lac)1,345.99
  • P/E46.81
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value220.41
  • EPS28.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,922.08
  • Div. Yield0.1
Pitti Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1,311.55

Prev. Close

1,331.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,345.99

Day's High

1,348

Day's Low

1,278.25

52 Week's High

1,512.4

52 Week's Low

623

Book Value

220.41

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,922.08

P/E

46.81

EPS

28.22

Divi. Yield

0.1

Pitti Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Pitti Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pitti Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:12 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.27%

Non-Promoter- 17.69%

Institutions: 17.69%

Non-Institutions: 26.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pitti Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.03

16.03

16.03

16.03

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

400.25

318.06

267.94

219.79

Net Worth

416.28

334.09

283.97

235.82

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

518.16

525.06

380.32

285.89

yoy growth (%)

-1.31

38.05

33.02

-8.21

Raw materials

-335.27

-344.61

-246.78

-176.12

As % of sales

64.7

65.63

64.88

61.6

Employee costs

-56.09

-54.54

-35.61

-33.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.56

19.85

16.31

5.11

Depreciation

-30.38

-27.42

-17.63

-16.17

Tax paid

-9.78

-2.76

-5.03

-0.8

Working capital

51.03

16.75

55.2

-43.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.31

38.05

33.02

-8.21

Op profit growth

0.42

42.38

62.75

76.24

EBIT growth

26.3

35.28

95.25

263.88

Net profit growth

68.34

51.55

161.68

-145.09

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,244.16

1,100.17

953.82

518.17

525.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,244.16

1,100.17

953.82

518.17

525.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

48.51

17.83

16.43

20.49

3.67

Pitti Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pitti Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sharad B Pitti

Founder & CEO / M.D.

Akshay S Pitti

Independent Director

N R Ganti

Independent Director

G Vijaya Kumar

Independent Director

M Gopala Krishna

Independent Director

S Thiagarajan.

Independent Director

Gayathri Ramachandran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mary Monica Braganza

Independent Director

Y B Sahgal

Independent Director

Shri N Vinod Kumar

Independent Director

Priti P Savla

Independent Director

Kemisha Soni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pitti Engineering Ltd

Summary

Pitti Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Pitti Laminations Limited) was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engineering products of iron and steel including electrical steel lamination, sub-assemblies for motor & generator cores, die-cast rotors and machined casted & fabricated parts and shafts. The Company supplies a range of engineering products to vastly diversified segments like hydro and thermal generation, windmill, mining, cement, steel, sugar, construction, lift irrigation, freight rail, passenger rail, mass urban transport, E-mobility, appliances, medical equipment, oil & gas and several other Industrial applications. Their products finds a suitable application in almost all engineering application.The company came out with a public issue of 19 lac shares at a premium of Rs 10 per share, aggregating Rs 3.80 cr, in Jan.94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 5.6-cr project to expand the companys product range of electrical-grade stampings. PLL has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) for the manufacture of electrical stampings and die-cast rotors. The companys clientele includes prestigeous companies like Asea Brown Boveri, Siemens, GEC, Kirloskar, Crompton Greaves, Bharat Bijlee, etc.In 1994-95, PLL expanded its capacity to 4000 tpa. It has launched a second expansion programme to raise the capacity from 4000 tpa to 6000 tpa at an estimated cost o
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Pitti Engineering Ltd share price today?

The Pitti Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1307.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd is ₹4922.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pitti Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pitti Engineering Ltd is 46.81 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pitti Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pitti Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pitti Engineering Ltd is ₹623 and ₹1512.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pitti Engineering Ltd?

Pitti Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.20%, 3 Years at 75.52%, 1 Year at 88.73%, 6 Month at 21.06%, 3 Month at -2.59% and 1 Month at -6.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pitti Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pitti Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.28 %
Institutions - 17.70 %
Public - 26.02 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Pitti Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

