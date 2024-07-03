Summary

Pitti Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Pitti Laminations Limited) was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engineering products of iron and steel including electrical steel lamination, sub-assemblies for motor & generator cores, die-cast rotors and machined casted & fabricated parts and shafts. The Company supplies a range of engineering products to vastly diversified segments like hydro and thermal generation, windmill, mining, cement, steel, sugar, construction, lift irrigation, freight rail, passenger rail, mass urban transport, E-mobility, appliances, medical equipment, oil & gas and several other Industrial applications. Their products finds a suitable application in almost all engineering application.The company came out with a public issue of 19 lac shares at a premium of Rs 10 per share, aggregating Rs 3.80 cr, in Jan.94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 5.6-cr project to expand the companys product range of electrical-grade stampings. PLL has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) for the manufacture of electrical stampings and die-cast rotors. The companys clientele includes prestigeous companies like Asea Brown Boveri, Siemens, GEC, Kirloskar, Crompton Greaves, Bharat Bijlee, etc.In 1994-95, PLL expanded its capacity to 4000 tpa. It has launched a second expansion programme to raise the capacity from 4000 tpa to 6000 tpa at an estimated cost o

Read More