SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1,311.55
Prev. Close₹1,331.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,345.99
Day's High₹1,348
Day's Low₹1,278.25
52 Week's High₹1,512.4
52 Week's Low₹623
Book Value₹220.41
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,922.08
P/E46.81
EPS28.22
Divi. Yield0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.03
16.03
16.03
16.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
400.25
318.06
267.94
219.79
Net Worth
416.28
334.09
283.97
235.82
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
518.16
525.06
380.32
285.89
yoy growth (%)
-1.31
38.05
33.02
-8.21
Raw materials
-335.27
-344.61
-246.78
-176.12
As % of sales
64.7
65.63
64.88
61.6
Employee costs
-56.09
-54.54
-35.61
-33.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.56
19.85
16.31
5.11
Depreciation
-30.38
-27.42
-17.63
-16.17
Tax paid
-9.78
-2.76
-5.03
-0.8
Working capital
51.03
16.75
55.2
-43.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.31
38.05
33.02
-8.21
Op profit growth
0.42
42.38
62.75
76.24
EBIT growth
26.3
35.28
95.25
263.88
Net profit growth
68.34
51.55
161.68
-145.09
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,244.16
1,100.17
953.82
518.17
525.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,244.16
1,100.17
953.82
518.17
525.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
48.51
17.83
16.43
20.49
3.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sharad B Pitti
Founder & CEO / M.D.
Akshay S Pitti
Independent Director
N R Ganti
Independent Director
G Vijaya Kumar
Independent Director
M Gopala Krishna
Independent Director
S Thiagarajan.
Independent Director
Gayathri Ramachandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mary Monica Braganza
Independent Director
Y B Sahgal
Independent Director
Shri N Vinod Kumar
Independent Director
Priti P Savla
Independent Director
Kemisha Soni
Reports by Pitti Engineering Ltd
Summary
Pitti Engineering Limited (Formerly known as Pitti Laminations Limited) was incorporated on September 17, 1983. The Company is engaged in manufacture of engineering products of iron and steel including electrical steel lamination, sub-assemblies for motor & generator cores, die-cast rotors and machined casted & fabricated parts and shafts. The Company supplies a range of engineering products to vastly diversified segments like hydro and thermal generation, windmill, mining, cement, steel, sugar, construction, lift irrigation, freight rail, passenger rail, mass urban transport, E-mobility, appliances, medical equipment, oil & gas and several other Industrial applications. Their products finds a suitable application in almost all engineering application.The company came out with a public issue of 19 lac shares at a premium of Rs 10 per share, aggregating Rs 3.80 cr, in Jan.94. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the Rs 5.6-cr project to expand the companys product range of electrical-grade stampings. PLL has been awarded the ISO 9002 certification by Bureau Veritas Quality International (BVQI) for the manufacture of electrical stampings and die-cast rotors. The companys clientele includes prestigeous companies like Asea Brown Boveri, Siemens, GEC, Kirloskar, Crompton Greaves, Bharat Bijlee, etc.In 1994-95, PLL expanded its capacity to 4000 tpa. It has launched a second expansion programme to raise the capacity from 4000 tpa to 6000 tpa at an estimated cost o
Read More
The Pitti Engineering Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1307.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pitti Engineering Ltd is ₹4922.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pitti Engineering Ltd is 46.81 and 5.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pitti Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pitti Engineering Ltd is ₹623 and ₹1512.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pitti Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.20%, 3 Years at 75.52%, 1 Year at 88.73%, 6 Month at 21.06%, 3 Month at -2.59% and 1 Month at -6.16%.
