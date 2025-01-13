Pitti Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.03
16.03
16.03
16.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
400.25
318.06
267.94
219.79
Net Worth
416.28
334.09
283.97
235.82
Minority Interest
Debt
616.17
356.43
392.59
317.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.51
9.13
10.07
11.07
Total Liabilities
1,040.96
699.65
686.63
564.29
Fixed Assets
540.25
388.33
327.16
285.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.31
15.21
16.47
16.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.86
0.62
0.95
0.99
Networking Capital
371.13
230.33
307.01
251.91
Inventories
270.2
239.31
272.29
157.22
Inventory Days
110.74
Sundry Debtors
210.39
181.45
204.26
171.77
Debtor Days
120.99
Other Current Assets
184.48
88.54
101.23
60.71
Sundry Creditors
-227.55
-251.3
-220.22
-105.29
Creditor Days
74.16
Other Current Liabilities
-66.39
-27.67
-50.55
-32.5
Cash
109.4
65.17
35.03
8.91
Total Assets
1,040.95
699.66
686.62
564.27
