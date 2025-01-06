iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pitti Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,307.2
(-1.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pitti Engineering Ltd

Pitti Engg. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

38.56

19.85

16.31

5.11

Depreciation

-30.38

-27.42

-17.63

-16.17

Tax paid

-9.78

-2.76

-5.03

-0.8

Working capital

51.03

16.75

55.2

-43.56

Other operating items

Operating

49.42

6.42

48.84

-55.42

Capital expenditure

58.94

84.24

126.73

27.56

Free cash flow

108.36

90.66

175.57

-27.86

Equity raised

382.78

315.43

228.71

188.06

Investing

0.04

-0.93

-0.01

0.96

Financing

145

80.67

184.09

12.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

636.19

485.83

588.36

173.78

Pitti Engg. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pitti Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.