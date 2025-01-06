Pitti Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
38.56
19.85
16.31
5.11
Depreciation
-30.38
-27.42
-17.63
-16.17
Tax paid
-9.78
-2.76
-5.03
-0.8
Working capital
51.03
16.75
55.2
-43.56
Other operating items
Operating
49.42
6.42
48.84
-55.42
Capital expenditure
58.94
84.24
126.73
27.56
Free cash flow
108.36
90.66
175.57
-27.86
Equity raised
382.78
315.43
228.71
188.06
Investing
0.04
-0.93
-0.01
0.96
Financing
145
80.67
184.09
12.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
636.19
485.83
588.36
173.78
