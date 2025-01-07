iifl-logo-icon 1
Pitti Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,293.2
(-1.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

518.16

525.06

380.32

285.89

yoy growth (%)

-1.31

38.05

33.02

-8.21

Raw materials

-335.27

-344.61

-246.78

-176.12

As % of sales

64.7

65.63

64.88

61.6

Employee costs

-56.09

-54.54

-35.61

-33.15

As % of sales

10.82

10.38

9.36

11.59

Other costs

-48.75

-48.18

-43.34

-43.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.4

9.17

11.39

15.06

Operating profit

78.04

77.71

54.58

33.53

OPM

15.06

14.8

14.35

11.73

Depreciation

-30.38

-27.42

-17.63

-16.17

Interest expense

-29.6

-34.11

-23.57

-15.31

Other income

20.49

3.67

2.94

3.06

Profit before tax

38.56

19.85

16.31

5.11

Taxes

-9.78

-2.76

-5.03

-0.8

Tax rate

-25.37

-13.9

-30.86

-15.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.77

17.09

11.27

4.31

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

28.77

17.09

11.27

4.31

yoy growth (%)

68.34

51.55

161.68

-145.09

NPM

5.55

3.25

2.96

1.5

