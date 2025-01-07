Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
518.16
525.06
380.32
285.89
yoy growth (%)
-1.31
38.05
33.02
-8.21
Raw materials
-335.27
-344.61
-246.78
-176.12
As % of sales
64.7
65.63
64.88
61.6
Employee costs
-56.09
-54.54
-35.61
-33.15
As % of sales
10.82
10.38
9.36
11.59
Other costs
-48.75
-48.18
-43.34
-43.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.4
9.17
11.39
15.06
Operating profit
78.04
77.71
54.58
33.53
OPM
15.06
14.8
14.35
11.73
Depreciation
-30.38
-27.42
-17.63
-16.17
Interest expense
-29.6
-34.11
-23.57
-15.31
Other income
20.49
3.67
2.94
3.06
Profit before tax
38.56
19.85
16.31
5.11
Taxes
-9.78
-2.76
-5.03
-0.8
Tax rate
-25.37
-13.9
-30.86
-15.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.77
17.09
11.27
4.31
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
28.77
17.09
11.27
4.31
yoy growth (%)
68.34
51.55
161.68
-145.09
NPM
5.55
3.25
2.96
1.5
