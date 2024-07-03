Pitti Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
429.36
391.45
327.88
293.64
302.6
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
429.36
391.45
327.88
293.64
302.6
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
25.89
3.36
31.44
3.28
12.7
Total Income
455.26
394.8
359.32
296.92
315.3
Total Expenditure
363.29
333.43
279.24
249.55
258.04
PBIDT
91.97
61.38
80.08
47.37
57.26
Interest
18.69
16.94
13.64
13.54
11.43
PBDT
73.28
44.43
66.43
33.83
45.82
Depreciation
20.1
16.85
14.02
14.56
13.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.61
8.2
12.82
6.46
9.52
Deferred Tax
3.54
0.02
-0.76
-0.51
1
Reported Profit After Tax
38.02
19.36
40.35
13.32
22.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.02
19.36
40.35
13.32
22.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.02
19.36
40.35
13.32
22.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.2
5.65
12.59
4.16
6.43
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.83
17.12
16.03
16.03
17.12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.42
15.68
24.42
16.13
18.92
PBDTM(%)
17.06
11.35
20.26
11.52
15.14
PATM(%)
8.85
4.94
12.3
4.53
7.27
