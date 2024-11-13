iifl-logo-icon 1
Pitti Engineering Ltd Board Meeting

1,286.85
(2.05%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:29:55 PM

Pitti Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting24 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting14 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
The Board at its meeting held on July 25, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Dakshin Foundry Private Limited
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of dividend and fund raising. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
The Board at its meeting held on March 11, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Bagadia Chaitra Industries Private Limited
Board Meeting9 Feb 202418 Jan 2024
Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

