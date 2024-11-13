Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

The Board at its meeting held on July 25, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Dakshin Foundry Private Limited

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of dividend and fund raising. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2024 11 Mar 2024

The Board at its meeting held on March 11, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Bagadia Chaitra Industries Private Limited

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 18 Jan 2024