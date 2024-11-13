|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|The Board at its meeting held on July 25, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Dakshin Foundry Private Limited
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March 2024 recommendation of dividend and fund raising. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Mar 2024
|11 Mar 2024
|The Board at its meeting held on March 11, 2024 has inter-alia, provided its approval to acquire 100% shareholding of Bagadia Chaitra Industries Private Limited
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|Pitti Engineering Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.