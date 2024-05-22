iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pitti Engineering Ltd EGM

1,247.1
(-2.94%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Pitti Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 May 202413 Jun 2024
Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Newspaper publication - Notice of EGM and Evoting details (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Scrutinizer report and voting results of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 13th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)
EGM16 Feb 202422 Mar 2024
COM 22/03/2024 Notice of the meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company to be convened on March 22, 2024 pursuant to order of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report of the Court convened meeting of the equity shareholders held on March 22 2024 Scrutinizers report of the meeting of the unsecured creditors of Pitti Engineering Limited held on March 22 2024 Summary of proceedings of the meeting of the Equity shareholders held on Friday March 22 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)

Pitti Engg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pitti Engineering Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.