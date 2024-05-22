|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 May 2024
|13 Jun 2024
|Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 Newspaper publication - Notice of EGM and Evoting details (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Scrutinizer report and voting results of Extra Ordinary General meeting held on 13th June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)
|EGM
|16 Feb 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|COM 22/03/2024 Notice of the meeting of Equity Shareholders of the Company to be convened on March 22, 2024 pursuant to order of National Company Law Tribunal, Hyderabad Bench (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.02.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report of the Court convened meeting of the equity shareholders held on March 22 2024 Scrutinizers report of the meeting of the unsecured creditors of Pitti Engineering Limited held on March 22 2024 Summary of proceedings of the meeting of the Equity shareholders held on Friday March 22 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024)
