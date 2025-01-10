TO

THE MEMBERS OF

PITTI ENGINEERING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Pitti Engineering Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as of 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow, notes to the Standalone Financial Statements and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its Profit including Other Comprehensive Income, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information and other information in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Company.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has an adequate internal financial control with reference to standalone financials statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Standalone financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the IND AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as of 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as of 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31-03-2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements – Refer to Note 25.02 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as on 31st March 2024;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

(a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No: 25.26 (vii) to the Standalone Financial Statement, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief as disclosed in Note No: 25.26 (viii) to the Standalone Financial Statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(h) The final dividend paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend. As stated in note 26 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(i) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(j) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions re-corded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule11 (g) of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date to the members of Pitti Engineering Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as on 31st March, 2024 we report that:

(i). (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property plant and equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment, investment property, right of use asset and capital work in-progress to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant, and equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) disclosed in the Note 2A of Standalone Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (and Right of Use Assets) or Intangible assets, or both during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(e) No proceeding has been initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii). (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory noticed were dealt with properly in the books of accounts.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits of over five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks and financial institutions based on the security of current assets; the quarterly returns or statements have been filed by the Company as per the terms of sanction letter with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of Sections 185 of the Act are applicable. Investments in respect of which provisions of Section 186 of the Act are applicable, have been complied with by the Company.

(v). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi). We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have not, however made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii). (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of dues of Income Tax, and Service Tax which has not been deposited as of 31st March, 2024, on account of dispute are given below:

Sr. No. Name of statute Nature of Dues Amount in (INR in Lakhs) Amount Paid under Protest (INR in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 5.14 1.03 AY 2018-19 Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad 2 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 923.08 184.62 AY 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad 3 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 38.24 7.65 AY 2020-21 Commissioner of Income Tax, Hyderabad 4 CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 3.79 - FY 2017-18 Superintendent of Central tax, Aurangabad 5 CGST Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.80 - FY 2018-19 Superintendent of Central tax, Aurangabad 6 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 54.11 - FY 2008-09 to 2010-11 CESTAT, Bangalore 7 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 14.44 - FY 2011-12 CESTAT, Bangalore 8 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 6.84 - FY 2017-22 Superintendent of Central Tax and Customs 9 Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 10.04 - FY 2017-18 Superintendent of Central Tax and Customs

(viii). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix). (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, during the period the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations are given to us, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purpose by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or a person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of the securities held in its subsidiary.

(x). (a) The Company has not raised any money by the way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi). (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, based upon the audit procedures performed, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records during the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3 (xi) (b)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations are given to us, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Act. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause (xii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the note no 25.14 of the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv). (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv). According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi). (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the group does not have core investment Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company

(xvii).The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii).There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix). On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx). The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report to the members of Pitti Engineering Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements as on 31st March, 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pitti Engineering Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the standards on auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over the financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with the authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and;

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding the prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting, and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.