SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹85.4
Prev. Close₹85.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,629.12
Day's High₹86.25
Day's Low₹78.7
52 Week's High₹93.4
52 Week's Low₹42.15
Book Value₹5.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,233.96
P/E101.63
EPS0.84
Divi. Yield0.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.46
106.04
105.72
89.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
296.74
89.33
29.52
23.58
Net Worth
411.2
195.37
135.24
113.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.09
70.05
114.46
121.98
yoy growth (%)
-28.48
-38.8
-6.16
60.18
Raw materials
-10.95
-42.32
-55.24
-109.91
As % of sales
21.86
60.42
48.26
90.1
Employee costs
-13.8
-12.58
-16.87
-12.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
12.1
0.69
3.27
2.98
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.59
-1.57
-1.01
Tax paid
-6.16
-0.19
-0.78
-0.9
Working capital
35.43
2.16
6.87
4.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-28.48
-38.8
-6.16
60.18
Op profit growth
-146.96
244.94
-90.3
836.27
EBIT growth
796.8
-61.65
16.85
132.13
Net profit growth
1,080.7
-79.77
20.11
133.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Ashok Satyanarayan Tandon
Independent Director
Bela Sundar Rajan
Non Executive Director
Rajashekhar M Alegavi
Independent Director
Ananthsubramanian Lakshman
Non Executive Director
Kishore Kumar Mohanlal Pradhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meenakshi Ankit Pansari
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Mukesh R Gupta
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Sharma
Whole-time Director
Shreekrishna Mukesh Gupta
Independent Director
Devidas Kashinath Kambale
Reports by Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
Summary
Lloyds Engineering Works Limited was incorporated as Climan Properties Private Limited on September 19, 1994 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Climan Properties Limited on April 17, 2000, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name was changed from Climan Properties Limited to Encon Technologies Limited dated April 19, 2000. Subsequently, it changed to Lloyds Encon Technologies (I) Limited on May 31, 2011 and further was changed to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited on May 4, 2013, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangment between Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL) and the Company, the Engineering Division of Uttam Value Steels Limited got demerged into the Company and thereafter, the Company name was changed from Lloyds Steels Industries Limited to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited effective from July 25, 2023.The core business of Company is Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fabrication, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of all types of Mechanical, Hydraulic, Structural, Process Plants, Metallurgical, Chemical Plants Equipments including Marine Loading/ Unloading Arms, Truck/ Wagon Loading/ Unloading Arms, Columns, Pressure Vessels, Dryers, Boilers, Power Plant, Steel Plant Equipments, Capital Equipm
Read More
The Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is ₹9233.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is 101.63 and 16.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is ₹42.15 and ₹93.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 181.79%, 3 Years at 62.54%, 1 Year at 96.52%, 6 Month at 20.96%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 8.40%.
