Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Share Price

79.45
(-6.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open85.4
  • Day's High86.25
  • 52 Wk High93.4
  • Prev. Close85.29
  • Day's Low78.7
  • 52 Wk Low 42.15
  • Turnover (lac)7,629.12
  • P/E101.63
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value5.25
  • EPS0.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,233.96
  • Div. Yield0.23
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

11 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jun, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:05 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.38%

Non-Promoter- 2.36%

Institutions: 2.36%

Non-Institutions: 41.23%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

114.46

106.04

105.72

89.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

296.74

89.33

29.52

23.58

Net Worth

411.2

195.37

135.24

113.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.09

70.05

114.46

121.98

yoy growth (%)

-28.48

-38.8

-6.16

60.18

Raw materials

-10.95

-42.32

-55.24

-109.91

As % of sales

21.86

60.42

48.26

90.1

Employee costs

-13.8

-12.58

-16.87

-12.36

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

12.1

0.69

3.27

2.98

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.59

-1.57

-1.01

Tax paid

-6.16

-0.19

-0.78

-0.9

Working capital

35.43

2.16

6.87

4.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-28.48

-38.8

-6.16

60.18

Op profit growth

-146.96

244.94

-90.3

836.27

EBIT growth

796.8

-61.65

16.85

132.13

Net profit growth

1,080.7

-79.77

20.11

133.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Ashok Satyanarayan Tandon

Independent Director

Bela Sundar Rajan

Non Executive Director

Rajashekhar M Alegavi

Independent Director

Ananthsubramanian Lakshman

Non Executive Director

Kishore Kumar Mohanlal Pradhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meenakshi Ankit Pansari

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Mukesh R Gupta

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Sharma

Whole-time Director

Shreekrishna Mukesh Gupta

Independent Director

Devidas Kashinath Kambale

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd

Summary

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited was incorporated as Climan Properties Private Limited on September 19, 1994 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Climan Properties Limited on April 17, 2000, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name was changed from Climan Properties Limited to Encon Technologies Limited dated April 19, 2000. Subsequently, it changed to Lloyds Encon Technologies (I) Limited on May 31, 2011 and further was changed to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited on May 4, 2013, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangment between Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL) and the Company, the Engineering Division of Uttam Value Steels Limited got demerged into the Company and thereafter, the Company name was changed from Lloyds Steels Industries Limited to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited effective from July 25, 2023.The core business of Company is Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fabrication, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of all types of Mechanical, Hydraulic, Structural, Process Plants, Metallurgical, Chemical Plants Equipments including Marine Loading/ Unloading Arms, Truck/ Wagon Loading/ Unloading Arms, Columns, Pressure Vessels, Dryers, Boilers, Power Plant, Steel Plant Equipments, Capital Equipm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd share price today?

The Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹79.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is ₹9233.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is 101.63 and 16.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is ₹42.15 and ₹93.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd?

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 181.79%, 3 Years at 62.54%, 1 Year at 96.52%, 6 Month at 20.96%, 3 Month at 10.18% and 1 Month at 8.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.38 %
Institutions - 2.36 %
Public - 41.24 %

