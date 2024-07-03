Summary

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited was incorporated as Climan Properties Private Limited on September 19, 1994 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Climan Properties Limited on April 17, 2000, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name was changed from Climan Properties Limited to Encon Technologies Limited dated April 19, 2000. Subsequently, it changed to Lloyds Encon Technologies (I) Limited on May 31, 2011 and further was changed to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited on May 4, 2013, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangment between Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL) and the Company, the Engineering Division of Uttam Value Steels Limited got demerged into the Company and thereafter, the Company name was changed from Lloyds Steels Industries Limited to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited effective from July 25, 2023.The core business of Company is Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fabrication, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of all types of Mechanical, Hydraulic, Structural, Process Plants, Metallurgical, Chemical Plants Equipments including Marine Loading/ Unloading Arms, Truck/ Wagon Loading/ Unloading Arms, Columns, Pressure Vessels, Dryers, Boilers, Power Plant, Steel Plant Equipments, Capital Equipm

Read More