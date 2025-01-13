Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
114.46
106.04
105.72
89.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
296.74
89.33
29.52
23.58
Net Worth
411.2
195.37
135.24
113.45
Minority Interest
Debt
75.3
52.2
25.35
4.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.1
2.57
4.03
0
Total Liabilities
486.6
250.14
164.62
118.26
Fixed Assets
88.14
58.89
17.69
14.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.9
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.6
3.64
7.68
7.68
Networking Capital
261.75
179.53
114.66
78.24
Inventories
101.98
114.58
48.85
18.77
Inventory Days
355.91
97.8
Sundry Debtors
151.81
29.09
9.83
8.83
Debtor Days
71.62
46
Other Current Assets
92.73
159.14
89.52
83.84
Sundry Creditors
-28
-24.78
-7.79
-7.21
Creditor Days
56.75
37.56
Other Current Liabilities
-56.77
-98.5
-25.75
-25.99
Cash
125.22
8.07
24.59
18.29
Total Assets
486.61
250.13
164.62
118.25
