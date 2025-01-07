iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

85.99
(8.23%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

50.09

70.05

114.46

121.98

yoy growth (%)

-28.48

-38.8

-6.16

60.18

Raw materials

-10.95

-42.32

-55.24

-109.91

As % of sales

21.86

60.42

48.26

90.1

Employee costs

-13.8

-12.58

-16.87

-12.36

As % of sales

27.56

17.96

14.73

10.13

Other costs

-20.61

-25.17

-45.25

-29.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

41.15

35.94

39.53

24.35

Operating profit

4.71

-10.03

-2.9

-30

OPM

9.4

-14.32

-2.54

-24.59

Depreciation

-1.33

-1.59

-1.57

-1.01

Interest expense

-1.01

-0.76

-0.54

-0.28

Other income

9.75

13.09

8.29

34.28

Profit before tax

12.1

0.69

3.27

2.98

Taxes

-6.16

-0.19

-0.78

-0.9

Tax rate

-50.88

-27.58

-23.9

-30.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.94

0.5

2.49

2.07

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.94

0.5

2.49

2.07

yoy growth (%)

1,080.7

-79.77

20.11

133.66

NPM

11.87

0.71

2.17

1.69

