|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
50.09
70.05
114.46
121.98
yoy growth (%)
-28.48
-38.8
-6.16
60.18
Raw materials
-10.95
-42.32
-55.24
-109.91
As % of sales
21.86
60.42
48.26
90.1
Employee costs
-13.8
-12.58
-16.87
-12.36
As % of sales
27.56
17.96
14.73
10.13
Other costs
-20.61
-25.17
-45.25
-29.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.15
35.94
39.53
24.35
Operating profit
4.71
-10.03
-2.9
-30
OPM
9.4
-14.32
-2.54
-24.59
Depreciation
-1.33
-1.59
-1.57
-1.01
Interest expense
-1.01
-0.76
-0.54
-0.28
Other income
9.75
13.09
8.29
34.28
Profit before tax
12.1
0.69
3.27
2.98
Taxes
-6.16
-0.19
-0.78
-0.9
Tax rate
-50.88
-27.58
-23.9
-30.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.94
0.5
2.49
2.07
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.94
0.5
2.49
2.07
yoy growth (%)
1,080.7
-79.77
20.11
133.66
NPM
11.87
0.71
2.17
1.69
