|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|2 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|0.2
|20
|Final
|Recommended dividend of Rs.0.20 paise (i.e,20%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting, The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval in ensuing AGM Intimation of Record Date for final dividend as recommended to the Members in the 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.