Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Dividend

83.39
(0.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:44:59 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend2 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 20240.220Final
Recommended dividend of Rs.0.20 paise (i.e,20%) per equity share of face value of Re. 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting, The Dividend shall be paid/ dispatched within 30 days from the date of shareholders approval in ensuing AGM Intimation of Record Date for final dividend as recommended to the Members in the 30th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)

