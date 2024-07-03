Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd Summary

Lloyds Engineering Works Limited was incorporated as Climan Properties Private Limited on September 19, 1994 as a Private Limited Company by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Climan Properties Limited on April 17, 2000, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name was changed from Climan Properties Limited to Encon Technologies Limited dated April 19, 2000. Subsequently, it changed to Lloyds Encon Technologies (I) Limited on May 31, 2011 and further was changed to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited on May 4, 2013, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. In 2015-16, through the Scheme of Arrangment between Uttam Value Steels Limited (UVSL) and the Company, the Engineering Division of Uttam Value Steels Limited got demerged into the Company and thereafter, the Company name was changed from Lloyds Steels Industries Limited to Lloyds Engineering Works Limited effective from July 25, 2023.The core business of Company is Design, Engineering, Manufacturing, Fabrication, Supply, Erection and Commissioning of all types of Mechanical, Hydraulic, Structural, Process Plants, Metallurgical, Chemical Plants Equipments including Marine Loading/ Unloading Arms, Truck/ Wagon Loading/ Unloading Arms, Columns, Pressure Vessels, Dryers, Boilers, Power Plant, Steel Plant Equipments, Capital Equipments and execution of Turnkey and EPC projects.The Company has collaboration agreements with L3 Calzoni s.r.l., Milano, Italy for Fin Stabilizers and Steering Gears with Controls for Indian Naval Ships and Indian Coast Guard Ships. The Company has arrangement with Technip FMC, France (earlier FMC Technologies SA) for Marine, Truck/ Wagon Loading Arms and Piggable Systems.The Companys works has been approved by Industrial Boiler Regulatory Authority (IBR). It is approved for engineering skills/ works/ services by various premier consulting companies and inspection agencies such as Engineers India Ltd., (EIL), MECON, LRIS, BVIS, PDIL amongst various other agencies. The Companys workshop is accredited with ISO 9001:2015 certification by SGS, UK for design, manufacture and supply of equipment for industrial sector - hydrocarbon, nuclear power, space, defence, process plants, loading/ unloading arms, steel plant, boiler and boiler equipment. The fabrication shop at Murbad has been approved by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MCI) for fabrication of non-cryogenic pressure vessels. The workshop is also approved / enlisted by international consultants like Thyssenkrupp, Tecnimont, Aker Kvaerner, Jacobs, UHDE, PESO, IBR, LINDE, PDIL, TOYO, Technip, MN Dastur, SMS Group etc. The Company continues to have Certificate of Authorization (CoA) by the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and use of Certification Marks U, U2 and S for manufacture of pressure vessels and manufacture and assembling of power boilers at Companys works and field sites. The Company acquired a CNC tube bending machine and PLC-controlled tube bending machine in 2024. It installed an 8-torchpanel process welding machine. During the year 2023-24, M/s. Shree Global Tradefin Limited, the name of one of the significant Promoters of the Company was changed to Lloyds Enterprises Limited on 6th September, 2023. The Equity Shares of one of the Promoters named Ragini Trading & Investments Limited was merged with Lloyds Enterprise Limited (Formerly known as Shree Global Tradefin Limited) through the Scheme of Arrangement and 96,86,386 Equity Shares of the Company held by Ragini Trading & Investments Limited was transferred to Lloyds Enterprises Limited post release of shares and 22,172 Equity Shares of the Company held in the name of Late Chitralekha R. Gupta was transmitted in the name of Rajesh R Gupta on 7th February, 2024.