|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consider and approve the Acquisition of assets of Engineering business and 2) Consider and approve other businesses as per Agenda items Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the business matters as per the Agenda Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other items as per Agenda. Board Meeting for approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other related items as per agenda. Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Rights Issue of Shares. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jun 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 15, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam Please find attached herewith the Intimation for Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and other matters as per the agenda items. Regards Rahima Shaikh Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Apr 2024
|13 Apr 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the business items as per the agenda of the meeting. Dear Sir / Madam, PFA, the Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) for Change in Directorate of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024) Dear Sir/ Madam, Please find the letter in reference to the outcome submitted on 17th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached herewith, the Outcome of Board Meeting.
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam Please find attached herewith the Intimation for the Board Meeting scheduled on 6th March 2024. Regards Rahima Shaikh Outcome of Board Meeting as per Agenda items. Dear Sir / Madam, PFA, the Appointment of Mr. Shreekrishna Gupta as a Whole Time Director of the Company. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached herewith, the details of appointment of Additional Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Please find enclosed herewith the Intimation for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and other business matters as may be decided by the Board. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed herewith, the Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 Dear Sir/ Madam, Please find enclosed herewith, the Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached herewith, the Advertisement of the Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 published in one English and another in Regional Newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|20 Jan 2024
|Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed herewith, the Corrigendum for the Outcome submitted on 18th January 2024. This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (Board) dated 18 th January, 2024 bearing reference number RS/LLOYDSENGG/ BSELNSEL/2024/251 for Allotment of Shares through Rights Issue. The first paragraph to be read as In relation to the aforesaid Rights Issue and pursuant to the finalisation of the Basis of Allotment of the Rights Issue, in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, BSE Limited, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., 18 th January, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 6,34,64,610 Equity Shares at a price of ?15.50 per Equity Share (including a premium of ?14.50 per Equity Share and face value ?1 each) (Allotment). Instead of this In relation to the aforesaid Rights Issue and pursuant to the finalisation of the Basis of Allotment of the Rights Issue, in consultation with the Designated Stock Exchange, BSE Limited, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, i.e., 18 th January, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the allotment of 6,34,64,610 Equity Shares at a price of ?15.50 per Equity Share (including a premium of ?1 each) (Allotment). Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed herewith, the Outcome for the Board Meeting held on 23rd January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.01.2024)
