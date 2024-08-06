An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be convened on Thursday, 29 th August, 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with MCA General Circulars MCA General Circular No. 14/2020 dated 08th April, 2020, General Circular No. 17/2020 dated 13th April, 2020, General Circular No. 22/2020 dated 15th June, 2020, General Circular No. 33/2020 dated 28th September, 2020, General Circular No. 39/2020 dated 31st December, 2020, General Circular No.10/2021dated 23rd June, 2021, General Circular No. 20/2021 dated 08th December, 2021, General Circular No. 3/2022 dated 05th May, 2022, General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022, General Circular No. 11/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 and General Circular No. 09/2023 dated September 25, 2023 to transact the above business Dear Sir / Madam, PFA, the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled on 29th August 2024 at 11:30 am. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Outcome / Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on today i.e. 29th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 29th August 2024 through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.09.2024)