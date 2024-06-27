|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Jul 2024
|20 Jun 2024
|Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd has informed BSE regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 15, 2024. Intimation for conducting 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Dear Sir / Madam, Please find attached herewith, the Outcome of AGM held on 26th July 2024 at 11:00 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.