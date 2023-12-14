|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Right Issue Date
|Record Date
|Rights Ratio
|Premium
|Remark
|Rights
|11 Dec 2023
|14 Dec 2023
|14 Dec 2023
|1:17
|14.5
|1:17 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares
|1:17 Rights Issues Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that LLOYDS ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE LLOYDS ENGINEERING WORKS LIMITED (539992) RECORD DATE 14/12/2023 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for cash at a premium of Rs.14.50 on Rights basis for every 17 (Seventeen) Equity Shares held. Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 14/12/2023 DR-675/2023-2024 (As per BSE Notice Dated on 12.12.2023)
