SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹274.8
Prev. Close₹266.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹103.47
Day's High₹274.8
Day's Low₹250.6
52 Week's High₹319
52 Week's Low₹195
Book Value₹128.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)512.96
P/E38.94
EPS6.85
Divi. Yield0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
20.3
20.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.57
225.97
219.52
173.43
Net Worth
251.87
246.27
239.82
193.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.85
111.75
73.42
80.38
yoy growth (%)
27.83
52.19
-8.65
129.13
Raw materials
-79.72
-40.84
-41.17
-39.28
As % of sales
55.8
36.55
56.08
48.87
Employee costs
-13.13
-11.35
-6.71
-6.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.13
52.75
13.78
21.19
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.69
-2.69
-6.62
Tax paid
-6.44
-7.53
-1.04
-0.34
Working capital
56.49
-28.71
19.93
-5.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.83
52.19
-8.65
129.13
Op profit growth
-26.38
207.64
-37.53
85
EBIT growth
-24.86
254.25
-32.68
208.85
Net profit growth
-27.68
255.17
-38.94
219.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
129.97
119.83
174.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
129.97
119.83
174.9
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.6
0.6
1.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pramod Kumar Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Krishna Dyal Aggrwal
Whole-time Director
Kanal Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P Kalyansundaram
Whole-time Director
Indra Pal Sharma
Independent Director
Ved Prakash Mahawar
Independent Director
Preet Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anand Kumar Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Drilling Tools Ltd
Summary
United Drilling Tools Limited (UDTL) presently manufactures different drilling tools across the four key product lines, such as Wire line and well service equipment, Gas Lift Equipments, Downhole tools and large OD casing Connectors. Incorporating products with newer technology and with over 4 decades of combined experience, the UDTL product group is one of the leading Companies in design and manufacturing of wireline products for slickline and electric line applications. Featuring the dependable field-proven UDTL closed loop hydraulic system used in UDTL winches on all oil fields worldwide, the current wireline units are the industrys most compact all-weather solution for todays dynamic world of well servicing.The Company was incorporated in 1985 and has thereafter transformed to being one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality drilling products used in the upstream oil and gas exploration. The production facilities are specially adapted to the manufacture of standard precision equipment or special tools trimmed to customers particular specifications to international standards in technical collaboration with reputed manufacturers of Europe and America. All the equipment can be supplied with most reliable designs and quality and are very competitively priced as compare to other suppliers. UDTL Group works closely with prominent entities like ONGC, Oil India, Focus Energy, GeoEnpro, Jindal Drilling, and Welspun in India. Internationally, we collaborate with well-known br
The United Drilling Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd is ₹512.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Drilling Tools Ltd is 38.94 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Drilling Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Drilling Tools Ltd is ₹195 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Drilling Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.63%, 3 Years at -16.58%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 13.77%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at 7.09%.
