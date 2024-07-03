iifl-logo-icon 1
United Drilling Tools Ltd Share Price

252.65
(-5.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:29:55 PM

  • Open274.8
  • Day's High274.8
  • 52 Wk High319
  • Prev. Close266.75
  • Day's Low250.6
  • 52 Wk Low 195
  • Turnover (lac)103.47
  • P/E38.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value128.2
  • EPS6.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)512.96
  • Div. Yield0.67
No Records Found

United Drilling Tools Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

274.8

Prev. Close

266.75

Turnover(Lac.)

103.47

Day's High

274.8

Day's Low

250.6

52 Week's High

319

52 Week's Low

195

Book Value

128.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

512.96

P/E

38.94

EPS

6.85

Divi. Yield

0.67

United Drilling Tools Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 27 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

United Drilling Tools Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

United Drilling Tools Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.64%

Non-Promoter- 0.68%

Institutions: 0.68%

Non-Institutions: 24.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Drilling Tools Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.3

20.3

20.3

20.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

231.57

225.97

219.52

173.43

Net Worth

251.87

246.27

239.82

193.73

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.85

111.75

73.42

80.38

yoy growth (%)

27.83

52.19

-8.65

129.13

Raw materials

-79.72

-40.84

-41.17

-39.28

As % of sales

55.8

36.55

56.08

48.87

Employee costs

-13.13

-11.35

-6.71

-6.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.13

52.75

13.78

21.19

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.69

-2.69

-6.62

Tax paid

-6.44

-7.53

-1.04

-0.34

Working capital

56.49

-28.71

19.93

-5.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.83

52.19

-8.65

129.13

Op profit growth

-26.38

207.64

-37.53

85

EBIT growth

-24.86

254.25

-32.68

208.85

Net profit growth

-27.68

255.17

-38.94

219.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

129.97

119.83

174.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

129.97

119.83

174.9

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.6

0.6

1.1

View Annually Results

United Drilling Tools Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Drilling Tools Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pramod Kumar Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Krishna Dyal Aggrwal

Whole-time Director

Kanal Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P Kalyansundaram

Whole-time Director

Indra Pal Sharma

Independent Director

Ved Prakash Mahawar

Independent Director

Preet Verma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anand Kumar Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Drilling Tools Ltd

Summary

United Drilling Tools Limited (UDTL) presently manufactures different drilling tools across the four key product lines, such as Wire line and well service equipment, Gas Lift Equipments, Downhole tools and large OD casing Connectors. Incorporating products with newer technology and with over 4 decades of combined experience, the UDTL product group is one of the leading Companies in design and manufacturing of wireline products for slickline and electric line applications. Featuring the dependable field-proven UDTL closed loop hydraulic system used in UDTL winches on all oil fields worldwide, the current wireline units are the industrys most compact all-weather solution for todays dynamic world of well servicing.The Company was incorporated in 1985 and has thereafter transformed to being one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality drilling products used in the upstream oil and gas exploration. The production facilities are specially adapted to the manufacture of standard precision equipment or special tools trimmed to customers particular specifications to international standards in technical collaboration with reputed manufacturers of Europe and America. All the equipment can be supplied with most reliable designs and quality and are very competitively priced as compare to other suppliers. UDTL Group works closely with prominent entities like ONGC, Oil India, Focus Energy, GeoEnpro, Jindal Drilling, and Welspun in India. Internationally, we collaborate with well-known br
Company FAQs

What is the United Drilling Tools Ltd share price today?

The United Drilling Tools Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd is ₹512.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Drilling Tools Ltd is 38.94 and 2.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Drilling Tools Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Drilling Tools Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Drilling Tools Ltd is ₹195 and ₹319 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Drilling Tools Ltd?

United Drilling Tools Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.63%, 3 Years at -16.58%, 1 Year at -6.01%, 6 Month at 13.77%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at 7.09%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Drilling Tools Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Drilling Tools Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.65 %
Institutions - 0.69 %
Public - 24.67 %

