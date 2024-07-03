United Drilling Tools Ltd Summary

United Drilling Tools Limited (UDTL) presently manufactures different drilling tools across the four key product lines, such as Wire line and well service equipment, Gas Lift Equipments, Downhole tools and large OD casing Connectors. Incorporating products with newer technology and with over 4 decades of combined experience, the UDTL product group is one of the leading Companies in design and manufacturing of wireline products for slickline and electric line applications. Featuring the dependable field-proven UDTL closed loop hydraulic system used in UDTL winches on all oil fields worldwide, the current wireline units are the industrys most compact all-weather solution for todays dynamic world of well servicing.The Company was incorporated in 1985 and has thereafter transformed to being one of the leading manufacturers of high-quality drilling products used in the upstream oil and gas exploration. The production facilities are specially adapted to the manufacture of standard precision equipment or special tools trimmed to customers particular specifications to international standards in technical collaboration with reputed manufacturers of Europe and America. All the equipment can be supplied with most reliable designs and quality and are very competitively priced as compare to other suppliers. UDTL Group works closely with prominent entities like ONGC, Oil India, Focus Energy, GeoEnpro, Jindal Drilling, and Welspun in India. Internationally, we collaborate with well-known brands such as Halliburton, Schlumberger, Shelf Drilling, Aramco, ACT, Adnoc, Pitman and Kuwait Oil Company. The manufacturing facilities complete the most advanced machines and include four-major sections, namely a) Machine-shop-with CNC and Special purpose lathes, Milling machines, Drilling Machines, Cylindrical Grinders and so on, b) Fabrication, Assembly and testing shops, c) Design, Research, Development and Engineering Dept., and d) Quality Assurance Dept. to provide destructive and non destructive testing such as ultrasonic magnaflux, X-Ray and die penetration tests.During 2015, Macro Steel Engineers Pvt. Ltd. (Transferor Company) amalgamated with Company and was sanctioned by Delhi High Court vide its Order dated 01 May, 2014, which became effective on July 25, 2014.The Company has launched new products, such as UDT Chaser Subs and Drive Subs, UDT Circulating Head, UDT Crossovers and Pup Joints, UDT Anti-Rotation Device (Shear Tool), UDT Telescopic Mastline Unit, and UDT BOP Control System for Truck-Mounted Slickline Winches in 2024.