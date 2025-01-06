United Drilling Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
39.13
52.75
13.78
21.19
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.69
-2.69
-6.62
Tax paid
-6.44
-7.53
-1.04
-0.34
Working capital
56.49
-28.71
19.93
-5.72
Other operating items
Operating
86.51
13.81
29.97
8.5
Capital expenditure
1.64
1.42
1.9
1.02
Free cash flow
88.16
15.23
31.87
9.52
Equity raised
284.53
209.88
178.39
128.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
17.99
-15.14
15.51
-8.98
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
390.68
209.97
225.77
128.69
