United Drilling Tools Ltd Cash Flow Statement

249.35
(-6.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:22 PM

United Drilling FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

39.13

52.75

13.78

21.19

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.69

-2.69

-6.62

Tax paid

-6.44

-7.53

-1.04

-0.34

Working capital

56.49

-28.71

19.93

-5.72

Other operating items

Operating

86.51

13.81

29.97

8.5

Capital expenditure

1.64

1.42

1.9

1.02

Free cash flow

88.16

15.23

31.87

9.52

Equity raised

284.53

209.88

178.39

128.14

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

17.99

-15.14

15.51

-8.98

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

390.68

209.97

225.77

128.69

