Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
142.85
111.75
73.42
80.38
yoy growth (%)
27.83
52.19
-8.65
129.13
Raw materials
-79.72
-40.84
-41.17
-39.28
As % of sales
55.8
36.55
56.08
48.87
Employee costs
-13.13
-11.35
-6.71
-6.01
As % of sales
9.19
10.16
9.14
7.47
Other costs
-10.95
-6.5
-8.29
-7.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.66
5.82
11.29
9.3
Operating profit
39.04
53.03
17.24
27.59
OPM
27.33
47.46
23.47
34.33
Depreciation
-2.67
-2.69
-2.69
-6.62
Interest expense
-0.87
-0.5
-1.25
-1.13
Other income
3.64
2.91
0.48
1.35
Profit before tax
39.13
52.75
13.78
21.19
Taxes
-6.44
-7.53
-1.04
-0.34
Tax rate
-16.45
-14.28
-7.61
-1.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
32.69
45.21
12.73
20.85
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
32.69
45.21
12.73
20.85
yoy growth (%)
-27.68
255.17
-38.94
219.32
NPM
22.88
40.46
17.33
25.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.