United Drilling Tools Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

264.15
(5.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

142.85

111.75

73.42

80.38

yoy growth (%)

27.83

52.19

-8.65

129.13

Raw materials

-79.72

-40.84

-41.17

-39.28

As % of sales

55.8

36.55

56.08

48.87

Employee costs

-13.13

-11.35

-6.71

-6.01

As % of sales

9.19

10.16

9.14

7.47

Other costs

-10.95

-6.5

-8.29

-7.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.66

5.82

11.29

9.3

Operating profit

39.04

53.03

17.24

27.59

OPM

27.33

47.46

23.47

34.33

Depreciation

-2.67

-2.69

-2.69

-6.62

Interest expense

-0.87

-0.5

-1.25

-1.13

Other income

3.64

2.91

0.48

1.35

Profit before tax

39.13

52.75

13.78

21.19

Taxes

-6.44

-7.53

-1.04

-0.34

Tax rate

-16.45

-14.28

-7.61

-1.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

32.69

45.21

12.73

20.85

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

32.69

45.21

12.73

20.85

yoy growth (%)

-27.68

255.17

-38.94

219.32

NPM

22.88

40.46

17.33

25.93

