United Drilling Tools Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
20.3
20.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
231.57
225.97
219.52
173.43
Net Worth
251.87
246.27
239.82
193.73
Minority Interest
Debt
32.74
5.01
18.08
18.49
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.56
4.45
4.42
4.33
Total Liabilities
289.17
255.73
262.32
216.55
Fixed Assets
57.71
55.74
49.43
46.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.26
1.26
1.26
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
227.82
196.9
209.8
164.14
Inventories
184.32
135.77
114.97
43.11
Inventory Days
110.14
Sundry Debtors
60.86
34.07
40.89
60.14
Debtor Days
153.66
Other Current Assets
48.32
52.52
72.23
78.16
Sundry Creditors
-57.01
-14.29
-6.62
-7.6
Creditor Days
19.41
Other Current Liabilities
-8.67
-11.17
-11.67
-9.67
Cash
2.38
1.84
1.83
5.66
Total Assets
289.17
255.74
262.32
216.56
