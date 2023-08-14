Annual Report 2023-24

To

The Members of

United Drilling Tools Limited

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

1) We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of United Drilling Tools Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3) We conducted our audit of the standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

4) Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:-

1. Capitalization of self-generated technology and patents - Refer Note 32D(27) of the standalone Financial Statements. The company is a manufacturer of high tech products and therefore carry out Research & Development activities of various products, this include continuous improvements of existing and new products, which further get registered as patents in favour of the company. Such development takes years to develop and get registered as a patent for design and technology. Our audit approach consisted testing of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and substantive testing as follows: These patents carry a lot of future values, but company capitalised the expenses incurred on development of the products, which remains in R&D expenses under development, till completion and transferred the cost to intangible assets, once product is final and patent is filed for technology and design. A. Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to research and development expenses capitalised and transferred to capital assets as intangibles from R&D under development. The company has analyzed this and concluded on the principles for deciding the time of capitalisation, value to be capitalised and Amortisation of such intangible assets. B. Selected a sample of patent filed and tested the operating effectiveness of the internal control. C. Carried out a combination of procedures involving enquiry and observation, performance and inspection of evidence in respect of operation of these controls. D. Read, analyzed and identified the process of patents filed. E. Considered the details of patents filed and cost incurred with life of such patents. F. Analytical procedures for reasonableness of expenses disclosed of R&D with type of product and cost involved.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

6) In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

7) The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8) In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9) The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

10) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

11) Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

12) As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f) ) Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone Financial Statements.

13) We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

14) We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

15) From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

16) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

17) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

18) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of standalone Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) ) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Indian accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(1) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), except loans to wholly owned subsidiary company with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. (Refer Note 32 (D) 10 to the standalone Financial Statements);

(2) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 32(D)28 to the standalone financial statements); and

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of the Rule 11(e) of the Act, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(4) The dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

19) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares/ for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software.

20) The Company has been paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Sarupria Somani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 010674C

Sd/-

Devendra Kumar Somani

Partner

M. No - 079558

UDIN - 24079558BKAENV9118

Place - Noida

Date - 24-05-2024

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of United Drilling Tools Limited as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024

1. a) (i) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment have been physically verified by the management as per the regular programme of periodical physical verification in a phased manner and same is reasonable in our opinion having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies have been noticed on such physical verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties, as discussed in Note 1 to the standalone Financial Statements, are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets does not arise.

e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) [formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)] and Rules made thereunder.

2. a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the Management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. The discrepancies noticed on such physical verification of inventory as compared to books records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

b) During the year, according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns / statements with such bank, which are in agreement with the audited books of accounts. (Also refer note 32(D) 31(iii) to the standalone Financial Statements).

3. The Company has made investments in one company (100% subsidiary), granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans to this company and salary advances. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiary, joint ventures and associates and to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures

Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year (Rs. In Lacs) Balance outstanding at a balance sheet date in respect of the above case (Rs. In Lacs) Subsidiaries 1150.00 1150.00 Joint Ventures - - Associates - - Others 1.12 2.62

(Also refer Note No.3 to the standalone Financial Statements)

In respect of the aforesaid investments/loans/advances in nature of the loan, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/investments were made granted/ investments were made, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

In respect of the aforesaid loans/advances in nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

In respect of aforesaid loans/advances in nature of loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

There were no loans/advances in nature of loans which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

The loans/advances in nature of loans (in the nature of salary advances) granted during the year, including to related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and where applicable payment of interest.

4. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security to the parties covered under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

5. During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent notified, with regard to the deposits accepted from the public in earlier years and transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits, the question of our commenting on whether the same has been complied with or not does not arise.

6. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records under section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

7. a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as referred in note 32(D)(1)(iv).

8. As per the information, explanations and records provided, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

9. a) As per the information and records provided, in our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) As per the information and explanations provided to us, during the year the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on a short-term basis have been used for long- term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates.

f) ) According to the information and explanations given to us, and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

10. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company nor has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, and as represented to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone Financial Statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

14. a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) The reports of the internal auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. a) Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Company does not have any CICs. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. M/s R S DANI & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Reg. No. 000243C) has been resigned on 14.08.2023 as Statutory Auditors of the Company. There has been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 32 (D) 22 to the standalone Financial Statements), ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. a) The Company was not required to transfer the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility remaining unspent being nil under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act in respect of "other than ongoing projects" to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

b) There are no ongoing projects, as at balance sheet date, therefore, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For Sarupria Somani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 010674C

Sd/-

Devendra Kumar Somani

Partner

M. No - 079558

UDIN - 24079558BKAENV9118

Place - Noida

Date - 24-05-2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 19 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of United Drilling Tools Limited on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act.

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements of United Drilling Tools Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

2. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone Financial Statements.

3. MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Financial Statements.

4. INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. OPINION

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to the standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Sarupria Somani & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 010674C

Sd/-

Devendra Kumar Somani

Partner

M. No - 079558

UDIN - 24079558BKAENV9118

Place - Noida

Date - 24-05-2024