|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|24 May 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|0.6
|6
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM
|Dividend
|13 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|27 Aug 2024
|0.6
|6
|Interim 1
|Declared First Interim Dividend @ 6% i.e; ? 0.60 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2024-25 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company.
|Dividend
|9 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|23 Feb 2024
|0.6
|6
|Interim 2
|Declared second Interim Dividend @ 6% i.e; Rs. 0.60 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company
