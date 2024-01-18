Dividend 24 May 2024 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024 0.6 6 Final

Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM

Dividend 13 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024 27 Aug 2024 0.6 6 Interim 1

Declared First Interim Dividend @ 6% i.e; ? 0.60 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2024-25 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company.

Dividend 9 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024 0.6 6 Interim 2