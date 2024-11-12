Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with half yearly assets and liabilities statements Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligatie wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at Corporate office of the Company situated at 26th Floor Astralis Tower Supernova Complex Sector-94 Noida-201301 at 01:30 PM to inter-alia consider and: ? Approve the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 for the FY 2024-25; ? Declaration of First Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 if any on the equity shares of the Company. ? Approve the notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting along with the Directors Report. We shall keep you informed the decision of Board immediately after the Meeting. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated persons shall remain closed from July 01 2024 and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024