|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 along with half yearly assets and liabilities statements Financial results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligatie wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at Corporate office of the Company situated at 26th Floor Astralis Tower Supernova Complex Sector-94 Noida-201301 at 01:30 PM to inter-alia consider and: ? Approve the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 for the FY 2024-25; ? Declaration of First Interim Dividend for the FY 2024-25 if any on the equity shares of the Company. ? Approve the notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting along with the Directors Report. We shall keep you informed the decision of Board immediately after the Meeting. Further in continuation of our earlier letter dated June 28 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company by its designated persons shall remain closed from July 01 2024 and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the financial results. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting Recommendation of Final Dividend for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of Shareholders in ensuing AGM Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. un-audited quarterly Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 for the FY 2023-24 along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors thereon. 2. Declaration of 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 if any on the equity share capital of the Company. 3. Approve the proposal for Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). Declared second Interim Dividend @ 6% i.e; Rs. 0.60 paisa per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the FY 2023-24 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting Results Fixation of Record date as Friday, February 23, 2024 for entitlement of 2nd Interim Dividend for the FY 2023-24 Appointment of Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Compa y for the FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
