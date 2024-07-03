SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹571
Prev. Close₹570.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,631.67
Day's High₹571
Day's Low₹547.95
52 Week's High₹709.4
52 Week's Low₹460.05
Book Value₹293.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10,795.48
P/E23.65
EPS24.11
Divi. Yield1.93
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.08
39.08
39.08
39.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,307.28
4,602.88
4,447.86
3,968.77
Net Worth
5,346.36
4,641.96
4,486.94
4,007.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,798.93
1,838.64
2,875.37
2,958.2
yoy growth (%)
52.22
-36.05
-2.8
126.54
Raw materials
-1,135.28
-1,011.9
-2,118.32
-736.43
As % of sales
40.56
55.03
73.67
24.89
Employee costs
-222.62
-184.96
-206.24
-175.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
753.35
271.44
1.22
1,388.82
Depreciation
-45.63
-44.59
-44.2
-46.43
Tax paid
-179.14
-72.12
30.1
-475.19
Working capital
821.55
-697.32
738.58
209.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
52.22
-36.05
-2.8
126.54
Op profit growth
3,166.35
-116.97
-106.97
1,689.07
EBIT growth
172.88
1,411.55
-98.68
1,082.9
Net profit growth
188.08
536.19
-96.57
713.7
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,950
3,181
3,026
1,958
3,094
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,950
3,181
3,026
1,958
3,094
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,258
133
294
316
174
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
K K Bangur
Non Executive Director
A V Lodha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
B Shiva
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Gaurav Swarup
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudha Krishnan
Independent Director
Sridhar Srinivasan
Independent Director
Harsh Pati Singhania
Independent Director
RAHUL KUMAR NARENDRAKUMAR BALDOTA
Executive Director
Ashutosh Dixit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Graphite India Ltd
Summary
Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The Company is engaged in production of Graphite Electrodes, Other Miscellaneous Graphite & Carbon Products and related Processing. It manufactures Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes and High Speed Steel and Alloy Steel. Power constitutes one of the major costs of Electrode production. For captive consumption, it has an installed capacity of 18 MW of power generation through Hydel route. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Barauni in Jharkhand.Graphite India Ltd operates in three segments, namely Graphite and Carbon, Power and Others. The Graphite and carbon segment engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, anodes and other miscellaneous carbon and graphite products. The Power segment engaged in generation of power. The Other segment comprises of manufacturing of impervious graphite equipment and glass-reinforced pipes.Graphite India Ltd, formerly known as Carbon Corporation was incorporated on 2nd May, 1974. During the year 1993-94, Graphite Vicard India Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Carbon Corporation Ltd to Carbon Everflow Ltd.During the year 2000-01, Graphite India Ltd. was merged with the Company with effect from April 1, 2001 and name of the Company changed from Carbon Everflow Ltd to Graphite India Ltd.
The Graphite India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹552.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graphite India Ltd is ₹10795.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Graphite India Ltd is 23.65 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graphite India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graphite India Ltd is ₹460.05 and ₹709.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Graphite India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.02%, 3 Years at 3.94%, 1 Year at 6.30%, 6 Month at -1.35%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at 0.03%.
