iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Graphite India Ltd Share Price

552.55
(-3.11%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:54:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open571
  • Day's High571
  • 52 Wk High709.4
  • Prev. Close570.3
  • Day's Low547.95
  • 52 Wk Low 460.05
  • Turnover (lac)3,631.67
  • P/E23.65
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value293.45
  • EPS24.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10,795.48
  • Div. Yield1.93
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Graphite India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

571

Prev. Close

570.3

Turnover(Lac.)

3,631.67

Day's High

571

Day's Low

547.95

52 Week's High

709.4

52 Week's Low

460.05

Book Value

293.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10,795.48

P/E

23.65

EPS

24.11

Divi. Yield

1.93

Graphite India Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 May, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 11

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

Graphite India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Graphite India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.82%

Foreign: 0.81%

Indian: 64.52%

Non-Promoter- 14.62%

Institutions: 14.62%

Non-Institutions: 20.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Graphite India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.08

39.08

39.08

39.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,307.28

4,602.88

4,447.86

3,968.77

Net Worth

5,346.36

4,641.96

4,486.94

4,007.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,798.93

1,838.64

2,875.37

2,958.2

yoy growth (%)

52.22

-36.05

-2.8

126.54

Raw materials

-1,135.28

-1,011.9

-2,118.32

-736.43

As % of sales

40.56

55.03

73.67

24.89

Employee costs

-222.62

-184.96

-206.24

-175.78

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

753.35

271.44

1.22

1,388.82

Depreciation

-45.63

-44.59

-44.2

-46.43

Tax paid

-179.14

-72.12

30.1

-475.19

Working capital

821.55

-697.32

738.58

209.28

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

52.22

-36.05

-2.8

126.54

Op profit growth

3,166.35

-116.97

-106.97

1,689.07

EBIT growth

172.88

1,411.55

-98.68

1,082.9

Net profit growth

188.08

536.19

-96.57

713.7

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,950

3,181

3,026

1,958

3,094

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,950

3,181

3,026

1,958

3,094

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,258

133

294

316

174

View Annually Results

Graphite India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Graphite India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

K K Bangur

Non Executive Director

A V Lodha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

B Shiva

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Gaurav Swarup

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudha Krishnan

Independent Director

Sridhar Srinivasan

Independent Director

Harsh Pati Singhania

Independent Director

RAHUL KUMAR NARENDRAKUMAR BALDOTA

Executive Director

Ashutosh Dixit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Graphite India Ltd

Summary

Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The Company is engaged in production of Graphite Electrodes, Other Miscellaneous Graphite & Carbon Products and related Processing. It manufactures Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes and High Speed Steel and Alloy Steel. Power constitutes one of the major costs of Electrode production. For captive consumption, it has an installed capacity of 18 MW of power generation through Hydel route. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Barauni in Jharkhand.Graphite India Ltd operates in three segments, namely Graphite and Carbon, Power and Others. The Graphite and carbon segment engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, anodes and other miscellaneous carbon and graphite products. The Power segment engaged in generation of power. The Other segment comprises of manufacturing of impervious graphite equipment and glass-reinforced pipes.Graphite India Ltd, formerly known as Carbon Corporation was incorporated on 2nd May, 1974. During the year 1993-94, Graphite Vicard India Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Carbon Corporation Ltd to Carbon Everflow Ltd.During the year 2000-01, Graphite India Ltd. was merged with the Company with effect from April 1, 2001 and name of the Company changed from Carbon Everflow Ltd to Gr
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Graphite India Ltd share price today?

The Graphite India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹552.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Graphite India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Graphite India Ltd is ₹10795.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Graphite India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Graphite India Ltd is 23.65 and 2.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Graphite India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Graphite India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Graphite India Ltd is ₹460.05 and ₹709.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Graphite India Ltd?

Graphite India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.02%, 3 Years at 3.94%, 1 Year at 6.30%, 6 Month at -1.35%, 3 Month at -1.27% and 1 Month at 0.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Graphite India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Graphite India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.34 %
Institutions - 14.62 %
Public - 20.04 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Graphite India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.