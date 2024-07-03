Summary

Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The Company is engaged in production of Graphite Electrodes, Other Miscellaneous Graphite & Carbon Products and related Processing. It manufactures Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes and High Speed Steel and Alloy Steel. Power constitutes one of the major costs of Electrode production. For captive consumption, it has an installed capacity of 18 MW of power generation through Hydel route. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Barauni in Jharkhand.Graphite India Ltd operates in three segments, namely Graphite and Carbon, Power and Others. The Graphite and carbon segment engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, anodes and other miscellaneous carbon and graphite products. The Power segment engaged in generation of power. The Other segment comprises of manufacturing of impervious graphite equipment and glass-reinforced pipes.Graphite India Ltd, formerly known as Carbon Corporation was incorporated on 2nd May, 1974. During the year 1993-94, Graphite Vicard India Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Carbon Corporation Ltd to Carbon Everflow Ltd.During the year 2000-01, Graphite India Ltd. was merged with the Company with effect from April 1, 2001 and name of the Company changed from Carbon Everflow Ltd to Gr

Read More