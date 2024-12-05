Graphite India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
753.35
271.44
1.22
1,388.82
Depreciation
-45.63
-44.59
-44.2
-46.43
Tax paid
-179.14
-72.12
30.1
-475.19
Working capital
821.55
-697.32
738.58
209.28
Other operating items
Operating
1,350.13
-542.59
725.71
1,076.48
Capital expenditure
8.1
24.26
33.57
72.9
Free cash flow
1,358.23
-518.33
759.28
1,149.38
Equity raised
7,842.42
7,540.74
6,341.75
3,794
Investing
-198.92
515.53
757.64
577.18
Financing
486.46
390.25
403.56
225.29
Dividends paid
0
0
39.08
332.14
Net in cash
9,488.19
7,928.19
8,301.31
6,077.99
