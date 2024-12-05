iifl-logo-icon 1
Graphite India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

555.45
(-2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Graphite India Ltd

Graphite India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

753.35

271.44

1.22

1,388.82

Depreciation

-45.63

-44.59

-44.2

-46.43

Tax paid

-179.14

-72.12

30.1

-475.19

Working capital

821.55

-697.32

738.58

209.28

Other operating items

Operating

1,350.13

-542.59

725.71

1,076.48

Capital expenditure

8.1

24.26

33.57

72.9

Free cash flow

1,358.23

-518.33

759.28

1,149.38

Equity raised

7,842.42

7,540.74

6,341.75

3,794

Investing

-198.92

515.53

757.64

577.18

Financing

486.46

390.25

403.56

225.29

Dividends paid

0

0

39.08

332.14

Net in cash

9,488.19

7,928.19

8,301.31

6,077.99


