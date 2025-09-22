Graphite India Buys 6.82% Stake in GrafTech International for ₹168 Crore

Graphite India Ltd has taken a strategic bet on the global electrode market with an investment of about ₹168.13 crore to purchase a 6.82% stake in GrafTech International, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The acquisition was made through secondary market purchases under the Overseas Portfolio Investment (OPI) scheme permitted by the Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022, the company said in its filing.

GrafTech’s Global Position

GrafTech is recognised as one of the world’s largest manufacturers of graphite electrodes, a critical input for producing electric arc furnace (EAF) steel. Its facilities are among the highest-capacity electrode plants globally, and the company stands out for being substantially backward integrated into petroleum needle coke, the essential raw material for electrode production.

By securing a foothold in GrafTech, Graphite India gains exposure to the rising global demand for EAF steel, which is increasingly preferred for its efficiency and lower environmental footprint compared with traditional blast furnace methods.

