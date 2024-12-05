Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,798.93
1,838.64
2,875.37
2,958.2
yoy growth (%)
52.22
-36.05
-2.8
126.54
Raw materials
-1,135.28
-1,011.9
-2,118.32
-736.43
As % of sales
40.56
55.03
73.67
24.89
Employee costs
-222.62
-184.96
-206.24
-175.78
As % of sales
7.95
10.05
7.17
5.94
Other costs
-917.76
-625.76
-645.17
-693.45
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.78
34.03
22.43
23.44
Operating profit
523.27
16.02
-94.36
1,352.54
OPM
18.69
0.87
-3.28
45.72
Depreciation
-45.63
-44.59
-44.2
-46.43
Interest expense
-3.56
-5.93
-17.12
-6.18
Other income
279.27
305.94
156.91
88.89
Profit before tax
753.35
271.44
1.22
1,388.82
Taxes
-179.14
-72.12
30.1
-475.19
Tax rate
-23.77
-26.56
2,447.15
-34.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
574.21
199.32
31.32
913.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
574.21
199.32
31.33
913.63
yoy growth (%)
188.08
536.19
-96.57
713.7
NPM
20.51
10.84
1.08
30.88
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
