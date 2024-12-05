iifl-logo-icon 1
Graphite India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

555.05
(-0.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,798.93

1,838.64

2,875.37

2,958.2

yoy growth (%)

52.22

-36.05

-2.8

126.54

Raw materials

-1,135.28

-1,011.9

-2,118.32

-736.43

As % of sales

40.56

55.03

73.67

24.89

Employee costs

-222.62

-184.96

-206.24

-175.78

As % of sales

7.95

10.05

7.17

5.94

Other costs

-917.76

-625.76

-645.17

-693.45

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.78

34.03

22.43

23.44

Operating profit

523.27

16.02

-94.36

1,352.54

OPM

18.69

0.87

-3.28

45.72

Depreciation

-45.63

-44.59

-44.2

-46.43

Interest expense

-3.56

-5.93

-17.12

-6.18

Other income

279.27

305.94

156.91

88.89

Profit before tax

753.35

271.44

1.22

1,388.82

Taxes

-179.14

-72.12

30.1

-475.19

Tax rate

-23.77

-26.56

2,447.15

-34.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

574.21

199.32

31.32

913.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

574.21

199.32

31.33

913.63

yoy growth (%)

188.08

536.19

-96.57

713.7

NPM

20.51

10.84

1.08

30.88

