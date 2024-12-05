iifl-logo-icon 1
Graphite India Ltd Key Ratios

511.75
(1.13%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:14 PM

FINANCIALS

Ratios
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

54.6

-36.71

-60.63

140.59

Op profit growth

-331.38

159.34

-101.57

247.83

EBIT growth

1,109.94

34.34

-99.15

249.1

Net profit growth

-1,672.81

-171.35

-98.67

229.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

15.67

-10.47

-2.55

63.92

EBIT margin

23.56

3.01

1.41

65.79

Net profit margin

16.67

-1.63

1.45

43.21

RoCE

13.7

1.18

0.8

114.49

RoNW

2.65

-0.17

0.22

21

RoA

2.42

-0.16

0.2

18.79

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

25.82

-1.64

2.3

173.78

Dividend per share

10

5

2

55

Cash EPS

23

-4.29

-0.33

170.6

Book value per share

253.19

232.46

233.1

273.86

Valuation ratios

P/E

19.47

-312.13

55.26

2.57

P/CEPS

21.85

-119.09

-382.62

2.61

P/B

1.98

2.2

0.54

1.63

EV/EBIDTA

13.16

90.05

25.62

1.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

104.78

13.87

Tax payout

-26.53

-141.59

98.66

-33.05

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

53.04

69.19

74.35

39.04

Inventory days

164.61

240.71

219.8

68.43

Creditor days

-48.5

-35.56

-48.22

-68.16

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-156.07

-9.72

-2.47

-444.96

Net debt / equity

0.05

0

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

0.61

0.09

0.5

0

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-38.21

-60.68

-69.08

-18.9

Employee costs

-10.25

-13.12

-9.14

-3.96

Other costs

-35.85

-36.66

-24.32

-13.2

