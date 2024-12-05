Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
54.6
-36.71
-60.63
140.59
Op profit growth
-331.38
159.34
-101.57
247.83
EBIT growth
1,109.94
34.34
-99.15
249.1
Net profit growth
-1,672.81
-171.35
-98.67
229.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.67
-10.47
-2.55
63.92
EBIT margin
23.56
3.01
1.41
65.79
Net profit margin
16.67
-1.63
1.45
43.21
RoCE
13.7
1.18
0.8
114.49
RoNW
2.65
-0.17
0.22
21
RoA
2.42
-0.16
0.2
18.79
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
25.82
-1.64
2.3
173.78
Dividend per share
10
5
2
55
Cash EPS
23
-4.29
-0.33
170.6
Book value per share
253.19
232.46
233.1
273.86
Valuation ratios
P/E
19.47
-312.13
55.26
2.57
P/CEPS
21.85
-119.09
-382.62
2.61
P/B
1.98
2.2
0.54
1.63
EV/EBIDTA
13.16
90.05
25.62
1.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
104.78
13.87
Tax payout
-26.53
-141.59
98.66
-33.05
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
53.04
69.19
74.35
39.04
Inventory days
164.61
240.71
219.8
68.43
Creditor days
-48.5
-35.56
-48.22
-68.16
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-156.07
-9.72
-2.47
-444.96
Net debt / equity
0.05
0
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
0.61
0.09
0.5
0
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-38.21
-60.68
-69.08
-18.9
Employee costs
-10.25
-13.12
-9.14
-3.96
Other costs
-35.85
-36.66
-24.32
-13.2
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
