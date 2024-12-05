Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0.81%
0.81%
0.81%
0.81%
0.81%
Indian
64.52%
64.52%
64.52%
64.52%
64.52%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
14.62%
15.81%
16.75%
14.9%
13.88%
Non-Institutions
20.03%
18.84%
17.9%
19.75%
20.77%
Total Non-Promoter
34.65%
34.65%
34.65%
34.65%
34.65%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
