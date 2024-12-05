Graphite India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.08
39.08
39.08
39.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,307.28
4,602.88
4,447.86
3,968.77
Net Worth
5,346.36
4,641.96
4,486.94
4,007.85
Minority Interest
Debt
95.65
335.23
343.74
223.4
Deferred Tax Liability Net
147.02
115.27
120.16
102.13
Total Liabilities
5,589.03
5,092.46
4,950.84
4,333.38
Fixed Assets
966.65
785.45
676.15
647.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,455.07
2,167.54
2,315.35
2,514.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.79
9.04
10.09
13.06
Networking Capital
1,112.93
2,059.46
1,845.27
1,107.54
Inventories
1,221
2,189.91
1,470.6
823.42
Inventory Days
191.77
163.46
Sundry Debtors
539.43
522.8
537.67
361.57
Debtor Days
70.11
71.77
Other Current Assets
173.29
293.91
564.58
394.57
Sundry Creditors
-149.88
-290.06
-417.8
-218.49
Creditor Days
54.48
43.37
Other Current Liabilities
-670.91
-657.1
-309.78
-253.53
Cash
45.59
70.97
103.98
51.31
Total Assets
5,589.03
5,092.46
4,950.84
4,333.38
According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open marketRead More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.