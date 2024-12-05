|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|7 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|11
|550
|Final
|The Board of Directors have recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- per equity share of Face Value of IB. 2/- each on 195375594 equity shares of the Company, subject to approval of the members in the 4%h AGM of the Company. Dividend will be paid/dispatched to the shareholders within 15 days from the date of AGM. Intimation for date of Annual General Meeting Record Date for Payment of Dividend is Friday, the July 19, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)
