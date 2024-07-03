Graphite India Ltd Summary

Graphite India Ltd is the pioneer in the manufacture of Graphite Electrode in India. The Company is engaged in production of Graphite Electrodes, Other Miscellaneous Graphite & Carbon Products and related Processing. It manufactures Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) Pipes and High Speed Steel and Alloy Steel. Power constitutes one of the major costs of Electrode production. For captive consumption, it has an installed capacity of 18 MW of power generation through Hydel route. The Companys manufacturing facilities are located at Nasik in Maharashtra, Durgapur in West Bengal, Bangalore, Mandya and Mysore in Karnataka and Barauni in Jharkhand.Graphite India Ltd operates in three segments, namely Graphite and Carbon, Power and Others. The Graphite and carbon segment engaged in the production of graphite electrodes, anodes and other miscellaneous carbon and graphite products. The Power segment engaged in generation of power. The Other segment comprises of manufacturing of impervious graphite equipment and glass-reinforced pipes.Graphite India Ltd, formerly known as Carbon Corporation was incorporated on 2nd May, 1974. During the year 1993-94, Graphite Vicard India Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1994. The name of the company was changed from Carbon Corporation Ltd to Carbon Everflow Ltd.During the year 2000-01, Graphite India Ltd. was merged with the Company with effect from April 1, 2001 and name of the Company changed from Carbon Everflow Ltd to Graphite India Ltd. During the year, Carbon Investment Ltd, a subsidiary company merged with the company. Also, Graphite Holdings Ltd and Graphite Investments Ltd, subsidiaries of the Graphite India Ltd were merged with the Carbon Enterprises Ltd.During the year 2003-04, the company received trial orders in overseas markets for 28 dia Electrodes. In September 2003, they commissioned the 1.5 MW Link Canal Project in Mandya District in Karnataka. Also, the name of the subsidiary company was changed from Carbon Enterprises Ltd to Carbon Finance Ltd with effect from December 12, 2003.During the year 2004-05, the company acquired two overseas subsidiaries, namely Graphite International BV and Carbon International Holdings NV. These subsidiaries acquired the assets of Conradty group of Companies in liquidation through the step down subsidiaries. The company re-commissioned the closed graphite electrode production processes during the year.During the year 2005-06, the expansion module of 20,000 MT of Graphite Electrodes with the state-of-the-art technology was fully commissioned and as a result of this the production capacity of Durgapur Plant has risen to 34,000 MT from 14,000 MT. In Nasik, the new module of Graphite Tube Production Line facility, and Flexible graphite continuous roll production line, were commissioned.During the year 2007-08, the company entered into a long-term agreement with a power producer in the private sector to obtain power at lower cost as compared to the grid cost. The Company expanded Graphite Electrode manufacturing capacity at Durgapur Plant in West Bengal by 10500 MT at an estimated cost of Rs. 187.50 crore.Graphite Indias capital expenditure amounted to Rs. 33.01 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2014 as against Rs. 40.95 crore in the previous year.Graphite Indias capital expenditure amounted to Rs. 31.66 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2015 as against Rs. 33.01 crore in the previous year.Pursuant to the amalgamation of promoter group investment companies with Emerald Company Ltd. (ECL) (also a promoter group company), the equity shareholding of ECL in Graphite India exceeded 50% during the year. As such, the company became a subsidiary of ECL.During the financial year ended 31 March 2016, Graphite Indias Powmex Steels Division (PSD) developed special sections of squares and flats in M2 grade for domestic market.