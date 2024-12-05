|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|GRAPHITE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Result for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|GRAPHITE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 May 2024
|30 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Result for quarter/year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|GRAPHITE INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial results for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
