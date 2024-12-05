iifl-logo-icon 1
Graphite India Ltd Board Meeting

509.65
(2.31%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Graphite India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
GRAPHITE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024 Result for the quarter ended 30/09/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
GRAPHITE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Result for quarter/year ended 31/03/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
GRAPHITE INDIA LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 14 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Financial results. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial results for the quarter/nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Appointment of Independent Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Graphite India: Related News

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

HEG Shares Surge 6% Post Block Deal

5 Dec 2024|12:25 PM

According to ET Now, around 28.8 lakh shares of HEG, or 6% of the company's equity, were sold on the open market

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

