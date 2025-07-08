Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹1.85
Prev. Close₹1.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.11
Day's High₹1.85
Day's Low₹1.85
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-37.44
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.45
58.45
58.45
58.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,148.49
-1,141.63
-1,138.2
-1,017.56
Net Worth
-1,090.04
-1,083.18
-1,079.75
-959.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
55.19
268.74
460.35
488.96
yoy growth (%)
-79.46
-41.62
-5.85
7.36
Raw materials
-59.65
-256.29
-398.84
-426.73
As % of sales
108.07
95.36
86.63
87.27
Employee costs
-7.83
-8.24
-8.02
-7.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-191.44
-123.86
7.79
17.1
Depreciation
-4.42
-4.69
-6.55
-2.5
Tax paid
-0.52
0.27
-2.35
-3.53
Working capital
153
-221.36
35.9
-0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-79.46
-41.62
-5.85
7.36
Op profit growth
72.2
-308.61
0.94
-3.61
EBIT growth
59.81
-290.99
-12.6
23.95
Net profit growth
55.32
-2,372.52
-59.91
23.61
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
6.89
9.99
8.49
17.67
887.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0.04
Net Sales
6.89
9.99
8.49
17.67
887.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.82
23.08
14.43
7.35
9.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,478
|50.58
|96,392.14
|521.37
|1.48
|2,414.36
|253.17
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,028.5
|73.83
|23,388.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,757.7
|57.7
|19,478.42
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
989.2
|58.68
|18,872.89
|61.3
|0.4
|686.81
|134.22
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
KIRLOSBROS
2,196.9
|70.76
|17,434.63
|100
|0.32
|885.4
|209.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nitin M Shah
Independent Director
Padmaja Nair
Company Secretary
Sraban Kumar Karan
Independent Director
Hariharan Iyer
501 Delta Technology Street,
Hiranandani Gardens,
Maharashtra - 400076
Tel: -
Website: http://www.nitinfire.com
Email: cs@nitinfire.com; accounts@nitinfire.com
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited was incorporated on September 4, 1995 in the state of Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and received the certificate of commencement of business on Novem...
Read More
