iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Share Price Live

1.85
(-2.63%)
Feb 10, 2022|03:29:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.85
  • Day's High1.85
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.9
  • Day's Low1.85
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-37.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

1.85

Prev. Close

1.9

Turnover(Lac.)

3.11

Day's High

1.85

Day's Low

1.85

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-37.44

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Corporate Action

24 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:01 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.68%

Non-Promoter- 1.52%

Institutions: 1.52%

Non-Institutions: 46.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

58.45

58.45

58.45

58.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,148.49

-1,141.63

-1,138.2

-1,017.56

Net Worth

-1,090.04

-1,083.18

-1,079.75

-959.11

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

55.19

268.74

460.35

488.96

yoy growth (%)

-79.46

-41.62

-5.85

7.36

Raw materials

-59.65

-256.29

-398.84

-426.73

As % of sales

108.07

95.36

86.63

87.27

Employee costs

-7.83

-8.24

-8.02

-7.49

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-191.44

-123.86

7.79

17.1

Depreciation

-4.42

-4.69

-6.55

-2.5

Tax paid

-0.52

0.27

-2.35

-3.53

Working capital

153

-221.36

35.9

-0.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-79.46

-41.62

-5.85

7.36

Op profit growth

72.2

-308.61

0.94

-3.61

EBIT growth

59.81

-290.99

-12.6

23.95

Net profit growth

55.32

-2,372.52

-59.91

23.61

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Gross Sales

6.89

9.99

8.49

17.67

887.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0.04

Net Sales

6.89

9.99

8.49

17.67

887.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.82

23.08

14.43

7.35

9.46

View Annually Results

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,478

50.5896,392.14521.371.482,414.36253.17

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,028.5

73.8323,388.19121.910529.190.83

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,757.7

57.719,478.4291.330.97687.67202.31

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

989.2

58.6818,872.8961.30.4686.81134.22

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

KIRLOSBROS

2,196.9

70.7617,434.631000.32885.4209.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nitin M Shah

Independent Director

Padmaja Nair

Company Secretary

Sraban Kumar Karan

Independent Director

Hariharan Iyer

Registered Office

501 Delta Technology Street,

Hiranandani Gardens,

Maharashtra - 400076

Tel: -

Website: http://www.nitinfire.com

Email: cs@nitinfire.com; accounts@nitinfire.com

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited was incorporated on September 4, 1995 in the state of Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and received the certificate of commencement of business on Novem...
Read More

Reports by Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd share price today?

The Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd is ₹54.07 Cr. as of 10 Feb ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 10 Feb ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 10 Feb ‘22

What is the CAGR of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd?

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -43.24%, 3 Years at 15.52%, 1 Year at 184.62%, 6 Month at 5.71%, 3 Month at 48.00% and 1 Month at -26.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.