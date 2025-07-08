Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Summary

Nitin Fire Protection Industries Limited was incorporated on September 4, 1995 in the state of Maharashtra as a Public Limited Company and received the certificate of commencement of business on November 3, 1995. Later on, in the year 1997, the company took over the erstwhile business of his proprietary concern Nitin Industries as a going concern. Nitin Industries, was established in 1980 by Mr. Nitin M. Shah alias Sanghavi and was engaged in the business of manufacturing fire extinguishers.The company has two Manufacturing cum warehousing units situated at T.T.C. Industrial Area, Vashi and MIDC, Taloja, Near Mumbai. The company manufacture the complete range of portable fire fighting equipment at the factory situated at Vashi, Maharashtra. The products are approved by BIS approval and bear ISI mark. The company also have a system design & service center in Mumbai.Apart from portable fire fighting equipment, the company undertakes turnkey projects for design, manufacture, install commission and supply of complete Fire detection and suppression systems, using the latest techniques.The company has tie-ups with leading international players in fire alarm and security systems such as AirSense Technology Limited, U.K., for smoke detection equipments, Kerr Fire Fighting Chemicals, U.K., for fire fighting foams and dry powder, Ceodeux Extinguisher Valves Technology S.A., and Newtex Industries Inc., for their ZetexPlus safety clothing, to name few.The company has in-house capabilities for designing the complete systems and have own team of Marketing Engineers and commissioning Engineers. These operations are carried out from the Systems Design and Service Center situated at Ghatkopar (West), Mumbai. In year 2004, the company ventured into the business of high pressure seamless cylinders. The company entered into a tie-up with BTIC for getting High Pressure Seamless Cylinders contract manufactured to our specification at China, for sale in India. In the same fiscal the company also started the business of design, manufacture and supply of CNG cascades, compressors and Dispensers. These operations are carried out at the factory situated at A-18, MIDC, Taloja, Taloja Audhyogic Vasahat, Raigad, Maharashtra. In April 2005, the company acquired entire paid-up-capital of Alert Fire Protection Systems Private Limited, a Company engaged in the business of Fire detection and Alarm system, promoted by Mr. Nitin M. Shah alias Sanghavi and Mrs. Saroj N. Shah alias Sanghavi and Eurotech Cylinders Private Limited, a Company engaged in the business of supplying in high pressure seamless cylinders, promoted by Mr. Kunal N. Shah alias Sanghavi and Mrs. Dhruti R. Shah alias Sanghavi. In January 2006 the company acquired Logicon Building Systems Private Limited, a Company engaged in the business of security solution business, and promoted Mr. Dharmendra Bavisi and Zimith Properties Private Limited thus making them our wholly owned subsidiaries. In October 2006, the company has taken a 95% share in partnership concern Eurotech Corporation where Mr. Kunal N. Shah alias Sanghavi is holding 5% share. Eurotech Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of fire extinguishers, having a plant in Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh.The company also incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Nitin Cylinders Limited on September 27, 2006, in which the company now intend to manufacture High Pressure Cylinders, and Fuel Dispensers at proposed plant at VSEZ. In March 2007, under NELP VI of Government of India, The Company along with Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Corporation Limited (GSPC), Gail (India) Limited (GAIL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hallworthy Shipping Limited SA, (HALLWORTHY) and Silverware Energy Pte.Ltd. (SILVERWARE) entered into a Production Sharing Contract with Government of India for the exploration and prospecting of crude oil block in Rajasthan admeasuring a contract area of 4613 sq km.