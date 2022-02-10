Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,478
|50.58
|96,392.14
|521.37
|1.48
|2,414.36
|253.17
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,028.5
|73.83
|23,388.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,757.7
|57.7
|19,478.42
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
989.2
|58.68
|18,872.89
|61.3
|0.4
|686.81
|134.22
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
KIRLOSBROS
2,196.9
|70.76
|17,434.63
|100
|0.32
|885.4
|209.36
