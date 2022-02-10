Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
58.45
58.45
58.45
58.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,148.49
-1,141.63
-1,138.2
-1,017.56
Net Worth
-1,090.04
-1,083.18
-1,079.75
-959.11
Minority Interest
Debt
598.74
599.9
599.23
599.03
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-491.3
-483.28
-480.52
-360.08
Fixed Assets
5.46
11.03
15.94
16.68
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.24
4.24
4.48
4.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-506.52
-503.02
-501.94
-382.75
Inventories
0.3
1.03
0.28
0.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.27
4.3
1.82
1.93
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.45
0.3
0.42
0.62
Sundry Creditors
-67.11
-62.42
-58.73
-57.27
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-444.43
-446.23
-445.73
-328.7
Cash
5.5
4.48
1.01
1.5
Total Assets
-491.32
-483.27
-480.51
-360.09
