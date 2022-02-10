Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.09
-10.33
29.05
12.83
Op profit growth
-249.73
-73.6
41.54
2.68
EBIT growth
-527.91
-85.21
36.67
7.03
Net profit growth
162.88
-164.54
46.81
0.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.27
3.25
11.04
10.07
EBIT margin
-10.94
1.71
10.37
9.79
Net profit margin
-18.83
-4.79
6.65
5.85
RoCE
-9.11
2.15
14.72
13.18
RoNW
-9.83
-2.9
4.79
4.15
RoA
-3.92
-1.51
2.36
1.96
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
3.37
2.3
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.2
Cash EPS
-7.02
-3.02
2.53
1.8
Book value per share
11.77
17.31
20.19
14.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
9.91
15.1
P/CEPS
-0.59
-7.46
13.17
19.28
P/B
0.35
1.3
1.65
2.32
EV/EBIDTA
-15.91
23.28
8.5
11.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
8.71
Tax payout
0.3
-0.97
-2.5
-5.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
195.76
125.55
117.75
121.64
Inventory days
101.23
72.96
63.25
67.67
Creditor days
-85.35
-61.86
-36.22
-36.41
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.32
-0.37
-2.92
-2.71
Net debt / equity
2.37
0.87
0.91
1
Net debt / op. profit
-12.66
10.31
3.29
3.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.02
-69.23
-72.99
-81.69
Employee costs
-6.07
-3.93
-3.09
-2.72
Other costs
-40.17
-23.57
-12.85
-5.5
