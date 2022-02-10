Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
55.19
268.74
460.35
488.96
yoy growth (%)
-79.46
-41.62
-5.85
7.36
Raw materials
-59.65
-256.29
-398.84
-426.73
As % of sales
108.07
95.36
86.63
87.27
Employee costs
-7.83
-8.24
-8.02
-7.49
As % of sales
14.19
3.06
1.74
1.53
Other costs
-124.68
-83.74
-15.35
-16.97
As % of sales (Other Cost)
225.88
31.16
3.33
3.47
Operating profit
-136.97
-79.54
38.13
37.77
OPM
-248.15
-29.59
8.28
7.72
Depreciation
-4.42
-4.69
-6.55
-2.5
Interest expense
-61.68
-42.66
-34.71
-31.54
Other income
11.63
3.04
10.94
13.37
Profit before tax
-191.44
-123.86
7.79
17.1
Taxes
-0.52
0.27
-2.35
-3.53
Tax rate
0.27
-0.21
-30.21
-20.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-191.97
-123.59
5.43
13.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-191.97
-123.59
5.43
13.56
yoy growth (%)
55.32
-2,372.52
-59.91
23.61
NPM
-347.78
-45.99
1.18
2.77
