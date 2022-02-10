Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-191.44
-123.86
7.79
17.1
Depreciation
-4.42
-4.69
-6.55
-2.5
Tax paid
-0.52
0.27
-2.35
-3.53
Working capital
153
-221.36
35.9
-0.8
Other operating items
Operating
-43.39
-349.65
34.78
10.25
Capital expenditure
1.07
-15.42
20.99
9.98
Free cash flow
-42.32
-365.07
55.77
20.23
Equity raised
-56.56
203.37
205.64
214.37
Investing
-0.37
-3.71
0
44.58
Financing
390.66
-90.11
41.74
40.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
5.85
Net in cash
291.38
-255.51
303.16
325.38
No Record Found
