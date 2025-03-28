iifl-logo
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Feb 10, 2022

Nitin Fire Prot. CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Mar 202524 Mar 2025
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Liquidator of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 28th March 2025 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated basis) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024 along with Limited Review Report; Pursuant to Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, submission of outcome for approval of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2024 with the respective Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.03.2025)
Board Meeting31 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
NITIN FIRE PROTECTION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of quarterly and year to date financial results on Standalone / Consolidated basis with Limited Review Report / Audit Report as applicable as set out in detail in the intimation Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon and Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the period 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 31/12/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
NITIN FIRE PROTECTION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Liquidator of the Company is scheduled to transact the following: a. To consider approve and take on record the Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and to take note of Audit Report with modified opinion if any; b. To consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024; Submission of consolidated audited financial results for the F.Y ended 31st March, 2024 and unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
NITIN FIRE PROTECTION INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2023 September 30 2023 December 31 2023 and March 31 2024 (along with the year ended March 31 2024) and to take a note of Audit Report with modified opinion if any including the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the Quarter and half year ended September 30 2023 and March 31 2024. Submission of standalone audited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2023 with audit report thereon. Audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2023 along with cash flow statement and balance sheet for the half year ended 30th September, 2023. Audit report is also enclosed for the quarter and year to date period ended 30th September, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)

