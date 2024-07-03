iifl-logo-icon 1
JNK India Ltd Share Price

615.55
(-5.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open643
  • Day's High650.7
  • 52 Wk High897.25
  • Prev. Close649.4
  • Day's Low611.05
  • 52 Wk Low 550
  • Turnover (lac)175.45
  • P/E59.97
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value91.45
  • EPS10.84
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,423.75
  • Div. Yield0.04
No Records Found

JNK India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

643

Prev. Close

649.4

Turnover(Lac.)

175.45

Day's High

650.7

Day's Low

611.05

52 Week's High

897.25

52 Week's Low

550

Book Value

91.45

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,423.75

P/E

59.97

EPS

10.84

Divi. Yield

0.04

JNK India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

Record Date: 21 Oct, 2024

arrow

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Oct, 2024

arrow

JNK India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

JNK India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 18.06%

Foreign: 18.06%

Indian: 49.91%

Non-Promoter- 22.08%

Institutions: 22.07%

Non-Institutions: 9.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JNK India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.68

9.6

9.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

185.01

112.8

62.54

36.22

Net Worth

194.69

122.4

72.14

36.82

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

480.24

407.3

296.4

137.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

480.24

407.3

296.4

137.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.74

4.24

0.74

0.74

JNK India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,216.9

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,139.7

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,299.7

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.45

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JNK India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JNK India Ltd

Summary

JNK India Limited was incorporated as JNK India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company in Thane, Maharashtra dated June 14, 2010, granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted from a Private Company into a Public Company and the name was changed to JNK India Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 26, 2023.JNK India are one of the leading Heating Equipment companies in India in terms of new order booking and have capabilities in thermal designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, installing and commissioning process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces. The Company is one of the well-recognized process fired heater companies in India, having a market share of approximately 27% in the Indian Heating Equipment market, in terms of new order booking in Fiscal 2023. The Heating Equipment comprising of process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemicals, fertilizers, hydrogen and methanol plants etc. Heating equipment such as process fired heaters and reformers are used in a typical refinery and are also an effective and efficient heating solution for a wide range of industrial applications, but proper design, installation, and operation are critical to ensure safe and reliable performance. Process fired heaters are the critical equipment in a refinery. Around 10 - 20 process fired heaters are used in any typical refinery. Of all the process fir
Company FAQs

What is the JNK India Ltd share price today?

The JNK India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of JNK India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JNK India Ltd is ₹3423.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JNK India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JNK India Ltd is 59.97 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JNK India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JNK India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JNK India Ltd is ₹550 and ₹897.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JNK India Ltd?

JNK India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.50%, 6 Month at -20.52%, 3 Month at -0.82% and 1 Month at 6.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JNK India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JNK India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.98 %
Institutions - 22.08 %
Public - 9.95 %

