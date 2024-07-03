Summary

JNK India Limited was incorporated as JNK India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company in Thane, Maharashtra dated June 14, 2010, granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted from a Private Company into a Public Company and the name was changed to JNK India Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 26, 2023.JNK India are one of the leading Heating Equipment companies in India in terms of new order booking and have capabilities in thermal designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, installing and commissioning process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces. The Company is one of the well-recognized process fired heater companies in India, having a market share of approximately 27% in the Indian Heating Equipment market, in terms of new order booking in Fiscal 2023. The Heating Equipment comprising of process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemicals, fertilizers, hydrogen and methanol plants etc. Heating equipment such as process fired heaters and reformers are used in a typical refinery and are also an effective and efficient heating solution for a wide range of industrial applications, but proper design, installation, and operation are critical to ensure safe and reliable performance. Process fired heaters are the critical equipment in a refinery. Around 10 - 20 process fired heaters are used in any typical refinery. Of all the process fir

