SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹643
Prev. Close₹649.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹175.45
Day's High₹650.7
Day's Low₹611.05
52 Week's High₹897.25
52 Week's Low₹550
Book Value₹91.45
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,423.75
P/E59.97
EPS10.84
Divi. Yield0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.68
9.6
9.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.01
112.8
62.54
36.22
Net Worth
194.69
122.4
72.14
36.82
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
480.24
407.3
296.4
137.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
480.24
407.3
296.4
137.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.74
4.24
0.74
0.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,216.9
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,139.7
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,299.7
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.45
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by JNK India Ltd
Summary
JNK India Limited was incorporated as JNK India Private Limited, a Private Limited Company in Thane, Maharashtra dated June 14, 2010, granted by the Registrar of Companies. The Company converted from a Private Company into a Public Company and the name was changed to JNK India Limited, vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on May 26, 2023.JNK India are one of the leading Heating Equipment companies in India in terms of new order booking and have capabilities in thermal designing, engineering, manufacturing, supplying, installing and commissioning process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces. The Company is one of the well-recognized process fired heater companies in India, having a market share of approximately 27% in the Indian Heating Equipment market, in terms of new order booking in Fiscal 2023. The Heating Equipment comprising of process fired heaters, reformers and cracking furnaces are required in process industries such as oil and gas refineries, petrochemicals, fertilizers, hydrogen and methanol plants etc. Heating equipment such as process fired heaters and reformers are used in a typical refinery and are also an effective and efficient heating solution for a wide range of industrial applications, but proper design, installation, and operation are critical to ensure safe and reliable performance. Process fired heaters are the critical equipment in a refinery. Around 10 - 20 process fired heaters are used in any typical refinery. Of all the process fir
Read More
The JNK India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JNK India Ltd is ₹3423.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JNK India Ltd is 59.97 and 7.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JNK India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JNK India Ltd is ₹550 and ₹897.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JNK India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.50%, 6 Month at -20.52%, 3 Month at -0.82% and 1 Month at 6.92%.
