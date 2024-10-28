|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Oct 2024
|6 Oct 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the Annual Report of the Company, JNK India Limited for the Financial year 2023-24 alongwith Notice of the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 2:00 PM (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of 14th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, October 28, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.