JNK India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.68
9.6
9.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
185.01
112.8
62.54
36.22
Net Worth
194.69
122.4
72.14
36.82
Minority Interest
Debt
65.55
44.07
14.98
11.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.53
0.55
0.45
Total Liabilities
260.38
167
87.67
48.96
Fixed Assets
26.89
20.72
20.08
3.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.11
11.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.13
2.92
1.35
0.25
Networking Capital
201.4
96.91
29.87
33.48
Inventories
83.18
82.05
62.44
5.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
212.73
114.35
110.01
53.95
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
172.25
71.45
37.65
42.5
Sundry Creditors
-114.73
-40.61
-45.54
-24.36
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-152.03
-130.33
-134.69
-43.79
Cash
28.85
46.35
25.3
11.76
Total Assets
260.38
167.01
87.67
48.96
No Record Found
